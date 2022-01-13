MyOutDesk Launches New Partner Program for Content Creators

The nation's top-rated virtual assistant company announces a new partner program that turns valuable business content into revenue.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (PRWEB) January 13, 2022
Professional bloggers, journalists, podcasters, and business article authors have a new way to convert influence and traffic to monthly cashflow. Rated the best Virtual Assistant Company by Tech Radar and Analytics Insight, MyOutDesk is the newly-launched go-to talent source for virtual assistants, offering content partners a unique opportunity for monetizing digital assets.
MyOutDesk gives $400 per new client converted from content. This means online articles, social posts, and emails can be turned into an income stream simply by partnering with the most reputable virtual assistant company. A post about how to grow, scale, or market a business can turn into an evergreen revenue source.
At zero cost to partners, MyOutDesk provides a simple blueprint for content creators to successfully publish articles and posts that convert, removing the typical roadblocks that prevent earning from these online assets.
Unlike many affiliate and partner programs around the web, MyOutDesk provides a dedicated representative for support, a unique search engine optimized link strategy that will not hinder your SEO, and guided examples to help partners become successful with the program.
Daniel Ramsey, the CEO, and Founder of MyOutDesk, LLC, said, "When a content creator can point the way for businesses to hire a virtual assistant that will create leverage in their business and help them grow and scale - making a positive personal referral with a company one can trust. Informational content turns to practicality on a level that can enhance an audience's bottom line.
MyOutDesk virtual assistants are located in the Philippines and work full-time on the same schedule as a client's on-site office staff.
For more information, visit https://www.myoutdesk.com/.
About MyOutDesk, LLC:
MyOutDesk, LLC focuses on instantly scaling and growing businesses with virtual assistants and has served 7500 clients over 15 years.
