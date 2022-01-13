Summit Technology Group Announces Banking Facility Expansion

Summit Technology Group (STG) expands Innovation Center to meet the growing demands of technologists around the country looking to learn cloud engineering skills, how to work with APIs, and perform core & fintech integrations. The expansion adds over 15,000 square feet enabling more collaboration and knowledge sharing with innovators from around the country.

Summit Technology Group (STG) announced an expansion of their Bank & Financial Institution Innovation Center near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The facility was originally opened in late 2019 to support the growing demand of technologists around the country that wish to learn cloud engineering skills, how to work with APIs, and perform core & fintech integrations. With this expansion, STG adds over 15,000 square feet of office and conference facilities – with options to add additional space on their campus which now sits on over 5 acres. The expansion will allow additional collaboration with peers, industry experts and fintech's while providing a new collaboration lab at its core. A large space is also being renovated to enable greater learning and knowledge share with interactive workshops, executive round tables and seminars led by leading fintech innovators from around the country.

"With the increasing demand for talented industry professionals – investing in facilities that can help develop talent for our customers and serve as a collaboration space is extremely important," said Ben Wallace, CEO of STG. "We anticipate in person collaboration will remain a key component in how organizations develop staff, this investment will allow STG to play an even bigger role in our client's talent development programs."

Summit now supports over two hundred financial institutions across the United States – providing technology modernization services, operational bank outsourcing, credit administration, and a turn-key small business lending platform. Summit maintains operational facilities in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Birmingham, Alabama, and Washington, DC.

To learn more or schedule collaboration time with Summit please visit http://www.bankers.cloud

ABOUT SUMMIT

For more information, visit: http://www.thesummitgrp.com http://www.bankers.cloud

Summit was founded over 15 years ago with a mission to bring enterprise class IT services to the mid-tier and commercial space. Profitable since inception, Summit has formed a unique partnership with industry leaders focused on helping financial institutions of all sizes modernize their technology and back-office operations.

