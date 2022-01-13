Introducing Pop Jots, a New Marketing Agency That Uses Writing to Help Business Grow

Utah based marketing agency reveals how it helps businesses connect with customers and make more sales
SALT LAKE CITY (PRWEB) January 13, 2022
Strategic Communication Expert and Filmmaking Professional, Jason R. Starr, is excited to announce the official launch of his new marketing company, Pop Jots, in Pleasant Grove, Utah on January 13, 2022. Pop Jots offers a variety of writing, copywriting, and advertising services to various businesses across the country. These services help businesses stand out, attract more customers, and grow.
Pop Jots was founded by Starr in 2021 under the parent company of Pop Radish Communications, LLC in Pleasant Grove, Utah. The company uses customized writing, copywriting, and advertising to help businesses stand out, connect with customers, and build stronger brands. It provides services to startups, non-profit, food, finance, education, family, self-help, and creative professionals.
Pop Jots's writing and advertising services include the following:
- Billboard Ads
- Direct Mail
- Email Messages
- Press Releases
- Product Descriptions
- Radio Spots
- Search Engine Ads
- Social Media Ads
- Video Scripts
- And more…
"One reason why I started Pop Jots is that many businesses are struggling as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. I've noticed that many companies are having a harder time finding customers, and I wanted to do something to help them out. I'm confident that my copywriting and advertising services will give many of these companies the boost they need to be successful," said Starr.
Before starting Pop Jots and its parent company, Pop Radish Communications, LLC, Starr has spent over seven years working for SkyVibe, LLC and Two Little Hands Productions in Salt Lake City, Utah. At these companies, he helped grow over 20 viral children's channels on YouTube. Across all 20 of these channels, Starr helped these companies reach billions of views and many millions of subscribers.
Jason Starr's degrees and certifications include the following:
- A Bachelor's in Media Arts from Brigham Young University (2013)
- A Master's in Strategic Communication from Purdue University (2020)
- Professional certifications in Digital Marketing from the Digital Marketing Institute and the American Marketing Association (2021).
About Pop Jots: Pop Jots is a copywriting and advertising company that was founded in Pleasant Grove, Utah in 2021. The company was founded by Jason R. Starr and is a subsidiary of Pop Radish Communications, LLC. Pop Jots's mission is to use persuasive words and creative ads to help businesses stand out, connect with their customers, and build stronger brands. For more information about Pop Jots and its marketing services, please visit https://www.popjots.com. Business owners can also contact Jason Starr directly by emailing him at contact@popjots.com or by calling him at 855-POP-JOTS.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18429235.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.