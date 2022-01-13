Fides Hires Mark O'Toole to Head Sales and Strategic Business Development in North America

Industry veteran joins multibank connectivity and payments provider in the U.S. to expand visibility and customer acquisition
Fides Treasury Services Ltd., the global leader in multibank connectivity and communications, has announced the expansion of its business development team, hiring Mark O'Toole to head its expansion efforts in North America. In this new role, O'Toole reports to Chief Revenue Officer Simon Kaufmann.
O'Toole has more than 20 years' experience helping Fortune 500 companies solve complex commodity and treasury risk challenges. Prior to joining Fides, he worked for FIS's Energy & Commodities division. He previously spent 11 years at OpenLink Financial, now part of Ion Group, where he helped establish the treasury solutions group globally. He has worked at treasury scale up Trovata, Dow Jones, SunGard Energy and RiskMetrics (now MSCI), and was responsible for introducing Cashforce to the Americas.
"I am excited to have Mark onboard to drive Fides business growth in North America," said Kaufmann. "His background and experience make him the perfect fit for both Fides and our clients. We already have a solid base of clients and partners in the region, but having a strong presence on the ground in the United States will help us extend the reach of our industry-leading multibanking and payment solutions."
O'Toole is well-known as an industry thought leader. He has been a speaker at EuroFinance and numerous other industry conferences, and is regularly quoted in The Wall Street Journal. His articles frequently appear in publications including Treasury Today, TMI Magazine, Treasury Asia, Treasury & Risk Magazine, AFP Exchange and Risk Magazine.
"Fides is known as a leader throughout Europe and with the broadest global bank connectivity, the Fides Multibanking Suite has already started to gain substantial traction in North America," said O'Toole. "There is a widespread need for state-of-the-art, trusted, secure and reliable bank connectivity and liquidity management across the U.S. and I look forward to raising Fides' visibility and accelerating the velocity of our market share."
O'Toole will be based in New York.
ABOUT FIDES
Fides is the global leader in multibank connectivity and transaction communications, enabling corporates to connect to any bank, in any region, through any channel. With Fides, you can reach further, and connect faster. Our solutions deliver critical multibank account statement, automated payment workflow and reporting capabilities for treasury and finance teams, helping more than 3,500 clients communicate with over 13,000 banks and payment providers across 200 countries. Whether you are using a TMS, ERP, the Fides Multibanking Suite, or any combination, Fides is the only connectivity platform you need.
