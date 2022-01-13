Distinct Real Estate Partners With Side To Give Austin Buyers and Sellers Greater Real Estate Resources

Distinct Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.

Distinct Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that Distinct Real Estate's client-centered, Austin-expert vision is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.

Leading Distinct Real Estate is Freda Voelker, who has been working in the Austin market since 2010. A multimillion-dollar producer who has held positions in Gold, Emerald, and Diamond Clubs, Voelker is a licensed broker who is certified in luxury homes and negotiations and is designated an Accredited Buyer's Representative® and e-PRO® internet professional from the National Association of REALTORS®.

A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, Voelker's native Texan roots are evident in her love for Austin and its flavorful, diverse neighborhoods. Her long-standing experience in the area positions her to deliver the most pertinent, keen market insights to her clients. Distinct Real Estate specializes in working with sellers and buyers with diverse goals, including empty-nesters, relocators, and first-time homebuyers.

Partnering with Side will ensure Distinct Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Distinct Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Distinct Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.

"At Distinct Real Estate, we leverage our Austin-area expertise with our service-centered, results-driven process to provide the best possible outcome for our clients," Voelker said. "Partnering with Side enables us to focus on our clients and their goals by utilizing Side's legal, administrative, and marketing services. Additionally, its cutting-edge technologies will enhance our clients' experiences."

About Distinct Real Estate

Distinct Real Estate delivers area expertise, exceptional communication, and client-focused services so that buyers and sellers can successfully navigate the Austin real estate market. With an emphasis on service and honesty that's delivered with a luxury, congenial feel, Distinct Real Estate helps clients grow and diversify their wealth. Learn more by visiting http://www.distinctrealestate.com.

About Side

Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.

