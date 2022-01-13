SITC to Offer Program for Emerging Leaders in Cancer Immunotherapy Focused on Accelerating Professional Development and Innovative Collaborations

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is pleased to announce the society's innovative program designed to foster leadership development, collaborations and scientific exchange among early career investigators who are emerging leaders in the field of cancer immunotherapy: Sparkathon 2.0 Accelerator. Accepted applicants into this elite program will participate at no charge and receive travel reimbursement!

SITC will select up to 12 eligible, qualified early career scientists that will meet on June 13-15, 2022, at the Millennium Times Square hotel in NYC. Accepted participants will also convene at a second meeting on Nov. 7, 2022, prior to the society's 37th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs (SITC 2022) in Boston, MA. Both meetings will provide participants training and discussion regarding optimizing combination therapy based on immunological mechanisms with luminaries in the field.

"SITC continues its commitment to advancing the best science that promotes the best outcomes for patients. We have a responsibility and obligation to further the careers and promote to leadership positions the best and brightest in our profession." said SITC President Patrick Hwu, MD. "The level of demand by early career scientists in the field seeking professional development opportunities is substantial, and Sparkathon 2.0 Accelerator will feature timely presentations and intimate group discussions on topics integral to the advancement of the next generation of leaders in the field of cancer immunotherapy."

The Sparkathon Class of 2022 will focus on addressing optimizing combination therapy based on immunological mechanisms. In addition, SITC's Sparkathon 2.0 Accelerator explores topics specifically designed for emerging leaders in the cancer immunotherapy field, including: how to manage your team and lab, how to provide, as well as how to seek mentorship, career trajectories across academia, industry and government, and much more.

Each Sparkathon 2.0 Accelerator class will benefit from meaningful collaborations in their area of interest within cancer immunotherapy and hear the latest research in a synergistic environment amongst peers and experts in the field. They will also form connections across institutions that may serve them in future endeavors. The opportunity to connect with other Sparkathon 2.0 Accelerator classes each year at SITC's Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs will create a broader network of early career scientists and offer more opportunity for cross-institutional collaboration.

Early career investigators interested in applying for an opportunity to participate in SITC's Sparkathon 2.0 Accelerator program are encouraged to submit an application by 5 p.m. PST on March 2, 2022.

About SITC

