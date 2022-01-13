Sales Partnerships to Sponsor Award for Ethics in Sales at 2022 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Nominations are welcome through February 2

Nominations for the 2022 (16th annual) Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, considered the world's top honors for customer service, business development, and sales professionals, will be accepted through February 2 at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

For the third year in a row, Sales Partnerships, a leading provider of outsourced sales solutions, will sponsor The Sales Partnerships Award for Ethics in Sales in the program. The award will recognize outstanding examples of ethical sales practices since the beginning of July 2019.

To learn more and submit a nomination for the Ethics in Sales Award, complete the form at https://stevieawards.com/sales/nominate-2022-sales-partnerships-ethics-sales-award. There is no entry fee for this award.

Sales Partnerships founder and CEO Fred Kessler said, "We welcome this opportunity to once again recognize those organizations around the world that have demonstrated the highest ethical standards in the practice of their successful sales solutions."

President of the Stevie Awards, Maggie Miller, says she looks forward to having the longtime Stevie Awards sponsor present this award again. "We are thrilled that Sales Partnership has decided to recognize those not only who succeed in sales at their organization, but who do so in a particularly ethical manner. The judges are eager to read through these Ethics in Sales nominations."

Winners in this category and the rest of the sales and customer service categories will be announced in late February and honored during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.

Complete details on the 16th Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Sales Partnerships

Sales Partnerships, Inc. is a contract sales organization founded in 1997 with the mission to combine best practices in sales recruitment, training, management, quality assurance and selling technologies into a complete services platform that consistently delivers exceptional results for our clients. The firm has been recognized and awarded multiple times as the best sales outsourcing firm in North America, for innovation in the fields of applied sales technology, best service offerings, one of the best places to work, and for the individual accomplishments of its sales professionals and key leadership team members. Learn more at http://www.SalesPartnerships.com.

