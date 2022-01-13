Shuckin' Shack Launches "Shacklete" NCAA Athlete Sponsorship Program

With college athletes now able to profit from their name, image and likeness, Shuckin' Shack is sponsoring emerging college athletes in markets across the country.

Shuckin' Shack, the 16-unit fast-casual oyster bar franchise, has launched a new sponsorship campaign with NCAA student athletes. With college athletes now able to profit from their name, image and likeness, Shuckin' Shack has partnered with Icon Source, an athlete marketing agency, to help identify and sign promising college athletes across the nation.

Instead of signing the marquee names, the brand is instead going after the hard-working role players spanning a wide range of collegiate sports. These athletes — aptly coined as "Shackletes" — will soon represent the same hard-working, get-the-job-done attitude that Shuckin' Shack has become known for since its inception.

"Once the NCAA changed the rules, the opportunities were wide open," said Darren Keeler, Shuckin' Shack vice president of marketing. "Most importantly, we wanted to support these hardworking student-athletes and, simultaneously, they help to provide us with an avenue to promote our brand to a whole demographic that is sometimes missed in the franchise world."

Keeler added that, as part of this partnership, Shuckin' Shack is able to help cover expenses for college student-athletes, ranging from their textbooks for a semester to even a portion of collegiate housing.

In addition to sponsorship, each "Shacklete" will receive a $100 gift card once their sponsorship is finalized that can be used at their local Shuckin' Shack location that first tied them to the brand, whether it's located in their hometown or the immediate radius of their university.

By giving back in such a new way, Shuckin' Shack can in turn market to a new audience — a collegiate market that may not be as familiar to the oyster restaurant franchise industry.

As part of this initiative, Shuckin' Shack has partnered with Icon Source, an athlete marketing agency, that will help the brand identify and sign college athletes across the nation. This partnership will link Shuckin' Shack with passionate athletes near its existing locations — including those that have already signed on with the brand: Nicole Webb, gymnast from North Carolina State University Gymnastics, Peter Fountain, University of North Carolina Golf, Hailey Merchant, North Carolina State University Gymnastics, Libby Moore, University of North Carolina Women's Soccer, Cassidy Lindley, Clemson Women's Soccer and Aliyah Milicia, Western Carolina University Women's Soccer.

"Shuckin' Shack has created an all-inclusive athletic program with a particular focus that other companies and businesses have overlooked," said Milicia. "They are providing an opportunity that includes all athletes, not just the "high revenue" athletes involved in sports such as football and basketball. Shuckin' Shack is ensuring that every athlete is noticed and valued. This sponsorship program is particularly important to me because I have been employed at the Greenville, South Carolina Shuckin' Shack location since the age of 16. I am extremely thankful to have the opportunity to work in this environment alongside amazing owners and supportive managers who have contributed to my education and soccer career, while allowing me to contribute and serve Shuckin' Shack customers."

As the program continues to unfold, Shuckin' Shack anticipates more deals in the future from college-level athletes in its current markets.

"We believe that these agreements are an untapped resource for a lot of brands," said Jonathan Weathington, Shuckin' Shack CEO. "As a brand, we are excited to stay on top of this cutting-edge marketing strategy and we're equally excited to make a difference in the lives of these talented athletes."

