Chalice Network™ and Rapid Finance have Teamed Up to Help Independent Financial Professionals Nationwide

MELBOURNE, Fla. (PRWEB) January 13, 2022
Chalice Network™ is proud to announce a new partnership with Rapid Finance. This partnership will give the expansive network of over 60,000 members access to Rapid Finance's vast array of funding options.
"Rapid Finance is the premier lender for independent and small business owners. Securing this partnership means lower rates for our members, and options for growth capital at their fingertips. Business owners have immediate needs for capital, probably more so now than ever and do not have the time to wait three weeks for an answer. Rapid Finance's quick and simple qualification process will enhance our member's ability to grow and continue to expand services to our clients, partners and small business owners as a whole," says Keith Gregg, CEO and Founder of Chalice Network.
Rapid Finance has funded more than 3 billion, as well as serviced over 250 billion, in small business financing. Rapid Finance isn't just another lender, they are an industry leader in helping businesses secure capital for location expansion, debt consolidation, and more. Using their simple online application, business owners can apply within minutes and receive funds in as quick as one day. Rapid Finance's team of highly trained Business Advisors provide top-rated service and are specially trained to match businesses with the most suitable financing for their unique situation.
"We could not be more pleased to be joining Chalice Network's marketplace. Chalice has simply established a customer centric marketplace that delivers to their membership the very best resources to run and grow small businesses. We look forward to adding our funding solutions to this marketplace and proudly serve their vast membership," stated Mark Cerminaro, Chief Revenue Officer at Rapid Finance.
The benefits of this new partnership will be available to all Chalice Network members, subsidiaries, and enterprise partners:
- Members receive access to Rapid Finance's financing products as well as their Marketplace of trusted lenders.
- Members receive access to Rapid Finance's top-rated Business Advisors, as well as receive a free custom consultation on Rapid's products and solutions.
- Members will be matched with their own Business Advisor who will tailor a financing solution to each business's unique needs.
Rapid Finance offers financing solutions, either in-house or through Rapid Marketplace™, which are flexible and tailored to each business's needs:
- Small Business Loans: Terms ranging from three months up to 18 months
- Merchant Cash Advance*: Flexible payments based on your receivables
- Line of Credit: Can draw on the Line of Credit as needed
About Rapid Finance
As one of the largest names in the business financing industry, Rapid Finance offers a wide range of funding options to meet each business's unique needs. With a wide array of products and options, easy application process, and speedy approval times, they are sure to find a solution for your business. If you're looking for a trustworthy and reliable funder, look no further than Rapid Finance. Learn more about Rapid Finance at https://www.rapidfinance.com/.
About Chalice Network™
Chalice Network™ is a Digital Marketplace PaaS (Platform as a Service) with a community of 60,000+ business owners consisting of Financial Advisors, RIAs, IBDs, CPAs, Insurance Agents, Attorneys, and Allied Financial Services Professionals. Chalice was purposely built to give small to mid-sized business owners economies of scale, operational efficiency, and enhanced enterprise value through a marketplace-based model. Chalice's goal is to help expand brands into networks, from linear businesses into holistic constellations. Learn more about Chalice Network at http://www.chalicenetwork.com.
