Advancements Series to Explore Innovations in Ophthalmic Tools and Medical Devices

Scheduled to broadcast Spring 2022, an upcoming episode of the award-winning television series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will highlight recent developments in healthcare technology.

In this segment, the show will explore how cutting-edge instruments and technologies are helping ophthalmologists to eliminate common issues, exceed client expectations, and improve quality of life for patients.

With a look at Med-Logics, Inc (Med-Logics) viewers will see how its advanced technologies and software solutions for Cataract Surgery, LASIK Surgery, and for Donor Cornea Tissue, have helped the company to grow from being a small manufacturer to a global supplier of high-quality medical devices and novel technologies.

"We look forward to highlighting the improvements we have made in the LASIK, donor cornea, and cataract surgery fields, and are excited to showcase our various technologies," said Justin Ross, CTO of MED-LOGICS, Inc.

"We look forward to exploring how developments in medical device technology are helping to improve operations for physicians and quality of life for patients," said John Galvin, producer for the Advancements series.

About Med-Logics:

MED-LOGICS, Inc. is an advanced Ophthalmic technology company with 30-years' experience selling precise, high-quality products in 71 countries. MED-LOGICS is dedicated to delivering great outcomes for LASIK patients, while lowering the cost to patients and surgeons. Additionally, MED-LOGICS has also developed technology for eye banks to produce donor cornea tissue for patients who require corneal tissue transplants. For more information, visit http://www.mlogics.com.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

