Remodeler Uses TandoStone® to Add Curb Appeal and Transform Exterior from Drab to Fab

Southers Construction Inc. recently chose TandoStone to completely refresh a home's exterior with the elegant look of stone, but without the hassles or expense.

Southers Construction Inc. recently transformed a home exterior in need of an update to a state of modern beauty using TandoStone®, the #1 brand of composite stone. Located in Kingston, New Hampshire, the modest home's change was like night and day, according to Chris Laurion, Southers' sales manager. Serving New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts, Southers Construction is dedicated to offering quality products and flawless craftsmanship – just as they have to more than 6,500 satisfied customers over the past decade.

For this project, the Southers' crew completely refreshed the exterior by replacing the weather-worn, off-white siding with a rich, blue vinyl siding, and installed white cornerboards. To provide the elegant texture of stone and complement the blue siding, the design experts at Southers Construction chose TandoStone® Stacked Stone in Glacier Bay – a dry stack profile in a light gray palette.

According to Laurion, delivering the mixed material finish many homeowners demand was easy with TandoStone. "The striking array of frosty gray hues and intricate dry-stacked stone details created an appealing transition from the stone texture to the home's darker blue siding," he noted.

"We used about 10 squares of TandoStone panels to cover the foundation," said Laurion. "It's an easy way to deliver the look of intricate stone patterns; two of our guys covered the foundation quickly using only standard tools," he said.

Addressing the needs of modern contractors, TandoStone is easy to install, offering a solution for the ongoing labor shortage while quickly enhancing curb appeal. "We always recommend TandoStone on our exterior remodeling projects," said Laurion. "The composite stone is high quality and delivers the look of real stone extremely well—without the cost, weight, transport hassles or specialized installation."

The #1 brand of composite stone, TandoStone offers builders and homeowners realistic stone aesthetics without the time and cost requirements of traditional masonry. Featuring Tando's TruGrit™ technology, TandoStone delivers the distinctive texture and gritty feel of natural stone with the durability of a high-tech composite for superior moisture management and low maintenance.

"TandoStone was an ideal solution to give the homeowner the natural stone look they wanted, without putting the project over their budget or having to contract a mason," said Laurion. "We're always happy to recommend it because our remodelers like working with it, it has the look of stone, installs quickly and helps keep our quotes competitive."

About Tando:

The Tando brand of exterior building products leverages innovation and manufacturing technology to solve market challenges such as labor shortages, long lead times, and moisture concerns all while meeting consumer demand for mixed material exteriors and low maintenance. From launching the first polymer shake over 40 years ago to developing the #1 brand of Composite Stone, Tando has a proven history of creating new categories, including TandoStone®, Beach House Shake®, and TandoShake. http://www.tandobp.com http://www.beachhouseshake.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/remodeler_uses_tandostone_to_add_curb_appeal_and_transform_exterior_from_drab_to_fab/prweb18427101.htm