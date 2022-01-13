Ensono and KKR Launch Associate Equity Appreciation Program to Support Global Employee Base

The program will provide Ensono associates with a financial stake in the company

Ensono, a leading end-to-end managed services provider and KKR company, today announced the launch of the Associate Equity Appreciation Program. Since its acquisition by leading global investment firm KKR in June 2021, Ensono has been hyper-focused on growing its employee base as it expands into new markets worldwide. In support of this goal, KKR is providing Ensono associates with the opportunity to benefit financially from Ensono's future success through a salary-based stake in the company. If Ensono achieves targeted metrics set by KKR investors, the program is targeted to pay more than $80M to associates.

With 2,700 associates in the U.S., the UK, Germany, Poland and India, Ensono is a growing hub of software engineers, architects, consultants, strategists and marketers that maintains a people-first approach to culture and client work. Despite Ensono's expanding network of candidates, the wider IT industry has been challenged with high rates of turnover — nicknamed the Great Resignation — that has hindered the recruitment of highly skilled workers. To promote retention and attract a new pool of talent, KKR is providing associates with a financial stake in Ensono as an added benefit to joining one of the world's leading MSPs.

"Like many companies, we're seeing that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted recruitment and retention. We're excited to provide a new benefit to our associates, showing appreciation for the hard work they're doing on behalf of our client base and allowing them to financially benefit from Ensono's growing business," said Meredith Graham, Chief People Officer at Ensono. "With KKR's ownership and guidance, we can better work toward our goals and invest in what makes our company thrive: our people."

With 47% of companies reporting a shortage of skilled workers in the third quarter of 2021 alone, it's become clear to company leaders that the prioritization of employee well-being and engagement is more important than ever before. With hybrid work as the standard model for many organizations, financial incentives such as stock ownership offerings are becoming a more popular benefit — helping to provide employees with a clear path for career advancement that includes a potential payout. As a leader in employee equity programs, KKR is committed to investing in Ensono associates and helping the company reach new heights as the go-to managed services provider for digital transformation journeys.

"In an effort to support talent recruitment and recognize associates across the organization, we're pleased to offer Ensono associates a salary-based stake in the company through the Associate Equity Appreciation Program," said Webster Chua, Partner at KKR. "Ensono's leadership in providing clients with a wide range of cloud and digital transformation services would not be possible without its hard-working teams. By including employees in the vision of Ensono's future success, I have no doubt that the organization will be able to grow exponentially as a top workplace globally in 2022."

To learn more about Ensono careers and culture, visit at https://www.ensono.com/company/careers/.

