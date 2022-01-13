City of Huntsville joins the Alabama Purchasing Group by bidnet direct

The City of Huntsville announces it has joined the Alabama Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the bidnet direct bid solicitation platform.

The City of Huntsville joined the purchasing group in December 2021. The City of Huntsville will utilize the system to streamline the purchasing process including bid management and bid distribution. The Alabama Purchasing Group is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides local government agencies the tools needed to have a transparent bid process while minimizing costs and saving time.

The Alabama Purchasing Group expands an agency's vendor pool and enhances vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the Alabama Purchasing Group, all vendors looking to do business with the City of Huntsville can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/alabama/cityofhuntsville. The City of Huntsville invites all interested bidders to register today.

Registered vendors can access open bids, related documents and files, additional addendum and award information from all participating agencies. In addition, the Alabama Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts.

With one click, the City of Huntsville can now see how many vendors match a specific opportunity, how many have downloaded documents, responded and more. The City of Huntsville also has its own, branded page on the public side of the Alabama Purchasing Group in which vendors can view all closed bids and any awarded information.

"Through the Alabama Purchasing Group, the bidnet direct platform provides the City to have bid solicitation and award information at our fingertips. The information is fully tracked and auditable. Vendors can access documents and addenda right online. And we can see that the vendor has indeed seen the addendum. It is exciting to build on to the transparent office we strive to be by becoming a part of the Alabama Purchasing Group," stated Tamara Yancy, Procurement Manager of the City of Huntsville.

Vendors may register on the Alabama Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/alabama/cityofhuntsville. bidnet direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.

Other local Alabama government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Alabama Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.

About the City of Huntsville:

Huntsville is a city centrally located in the northernmost part of the U.S. state of Alabama. It is located in Madison County and is incorporated in three counties, Madison, Morgan, and Limestone. It is largest city in Alabama according to the 2020 Census with a population of 215,006. The City was incorporated on December 9, 1811, under an act of the Mississippi Territorial Legislature first as Twickenham, and then in 1812, Huntsville. Situated in the beautiful Tennessee Valley, the City has grown in land area of over 220 square miles. The Federal Base, Redstone Arsenal is a large employer and a major presence in the area. Huntsville is considered a leader in aerospace engineering.

About bidnet direct:

bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Alabama Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

