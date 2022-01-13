Brian Hartpence Joins Consortium Networks as Chief Revenue Officer

Hartpence Brings Extensive Experience Driving Client Acquisition and Customer Satisfaction Strategies that Lead to Accretive Revenue Growth
MEDFORD, N.J. (PRWEB) January 13, 2022
Consortium Networks, a cybersecurity risk, technology and networking organization, today announced Brian Hartpence has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).
As CRO, Hartpence is responsible for leading and developing the sales and account management team to meet revenue and customer acquisition objectives. He will also focus on building and further strengthening the company's partnerships and co-selling opportunities across the cybersecurity ecosystem.
"Consortium Networks continues to maintain tremendous year-over-year growth and we are very excited to welcome Brian to our team as Chief Revenue Officer," said Tim Murphy, CEO of Consortium Networks. "He has extensive experience in go-to-market strategies, building winning teams, and developing strong business partnerships. He believes in the mission of Consortium Networks --helping companies solve cybersecurity and cyber risk challenges while supporting the community. Brian is a great addition to the leadership team of our Cyber Risk, Cyber Services and Reselling business units."
Hartpence brings over 20 years of experience spanning technology organizations in various high-growth stages across the globe. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales at Sotero, a leading next-generation data encryption provider. Prior to Sotero, he worked for Thales for six years, where he was responsible for all Data Protection sales located in the United States & Canada.
"Consortium Networks has distinguished itself in this market through their cybersecurity knowledge, professionalism, and customer-community centricity." said Hartpence. "I am excited to join the team and help further accelerate their growth trajectory, market share, and overall contributions to the cybersecurity community."
About Consortium Networks
Consortium Networks is a technology and networking company that brings together the brightest minds in the cybersecurity industry to enable organizations to protect their people and data from harm. Our reach extends across the private and public sectors. We make a difference in the communities we work in and have become the trusted, go-to resource for our members to solve some of their toughest cybersecurity challenges. Learn more about Consortium Networks at https://consortium.net/.
