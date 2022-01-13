Evolution Well Services Achieves New Electric Frac Milestone with Latest Stage Record

Evolution Well Services ("Evolution") announces the completion of over 40,000 frac stages, achieving a new milestone in the electric fracturing industry. The stages were completed for our partners in multiple basins, with the majority supporting development efforts in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Utica and Marcellus basins in North America.

"Our team at Evolution Well Services is dedicated to providing the highest level of service quality to our partners. We continue to demonstrate that through these operational milestones. We are outpacing other electric options on the market by a significant margin and hope to continue this in the future." says Nick Ruppelt, Vice President, Digital Strategy and Business Development.

With eight contracted fleets employing the patented electric frac technology by year end, Evolution Well Services is the largest and most experienced service provider in the electric hydraulic fracturing space. The milestone encompasses several technological and operational achievements, including Simul-frac operations, over 350 mobilizations to remote well sites, and operating in sustained subzero temperatures. By powering the electric fleets with 100% clean-burning field natural gas, Evolution is helping its partners reduce their environmental footprint and conserve millions of gallons of diesel each year. The company continues to invest heavily in innovation to help drive further operational, environmental, and digital improvements in the hydraulic fracturing industry.

ABOUT EVOLUTION WELL SERVICES

Evolution Well Services is the largest and most experienced provider of electric hydraulic fracturing services. Since inception in 2011, the company has completed over 40,000 stages with its patented electric frac technology across the United States. The company is focused on advancing fracturing technology through digital transformation of the well site & lower carbon technologies. For more information, visit http://www.Evolutionws.com.

