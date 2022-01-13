FlexIP Solutions Names Robert Latronica as Vice President of Business Development

Managed Communications Solutions Provider Taps Telecommunications Veteran to Lead Strategy for Revenue Growth

FlexIP Solutions, a nationwide provider of custom managed communications solutions for businesses, announced today the appointment of telecommunications sales veteran Robert Latronica as Vice President of Business Development. In his new role, Latronica will lead the revenue growth strategy for direct and indirect channel sales of FlexIP Solutions' managed communications and network services.

"Robert is a genuine sales leader with extensive expertise in solving business communications challenges for his customers and agent partners," said Jeff Ross, Convergence Specialist at FlexIP Solutions. "We're pleased to welcome him to the FlexIP Solutions team and will leverage his business development acumen to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the managed communications space."

Latronica has more than 27 years of sales and operations experience and spent more than decade in telecommunications sales to businesses of all sizes. He comes to FlexIP Solutions after nine years at The LLB Group, a technology consulting firm specializing in IT managed services, cloud services, telecommunications solutions, energy procurement, ERP and CRM software. Most recently, Latronica served as the company's President following more than seven years as Vice President of Business Development.

Earlier in his telecom career, he served as Vice President of Business Development at Swain Techs and a Solutions Consultant at Vertical Networks. Latronica also is Co-Founder of the Leaders of Managed Technology network of managed services providers.

"I'm excited to join the FlexIP Solutions team," said Latronica. "Moving into 2022, SMBs and enterprises alike are demanding high-quality and reliable communications solutions, which FlexIP is positioned to bring to market for our business customers and selling partners."

About FlexIP Solutions

FlexIP Solutions delivers managed communications services customized for businesses of all sizes and optimized for best value and performance. The company was founded in 2009 on the principles of consultative solutions engineering; white-glove service implementation; ongoing monitoring, management and reporting; and on-demand customer service from real people. Today, those best practices are the foundation of the FlexIP Perfect-Fit-Promise. Solutions include Cloud PBX, Unified Communications as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, SIP Trunking, Secure SD-WAN, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery, Business SMS and MMS Texting, and more. For more information, visit FlexIP Solutions at http://www.flexipsolutions.com.

