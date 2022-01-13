EMC Emergency Light Test System Wins 2022 IoT Breakthrough "Industrial Smart Lighting Solution of the Year" Award

The wireless emergency light retrofit system is recognized as a standout Internet-of-Things product by the prestigious annual awards program.

LED Lighting + Technology and service solutions provider EMC today announced that the EMC Emergency Light Test (ELT) system has been selected as the winner of the "Industrial Smart Lighting Solution of the Year" award at the 6th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards. Conducted by IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization, the program recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

"We knew from our facility owner/operator customers and compliance officials that there was a gap in the market for safe and efficient building emergency light testing processes and automated compliance reporting," said Aakash Chandarana, EMC general manager of IoT Solutions. "Our product being recognized by IoT Breakthrough is an incredible honor and validation that we've created a wireless solution that is easy to install, compatible, affordable as well as dynamic. This ELT system takes a transformative approach to increasing safety compliance for buildings new and old."

A wireless retrofit solution that automates and streamlines the testing and reporting processes for building emergency lights and exit signage, the ELT automates the retrofit process using a Bluetooth mesh wireless architecture or sub GHz (900 MHz) non-mesh version and is both quiet and secure. Compatible with most existing indoor emergency lighting systems, the ELT eliminates traditional, time-consuming ladder climbing/button pushing testing methods. This IoT solution realizes cost savings and lowers compliance burdens, giving an immediate return on investment.

The ELT is simple to install, attaching to existing lights and signs, creating a centralized networked management system that easily integrates with most existing computerized maintenance management platforms. It easily initiates tests, receives results, stores compliance reports and sends historical data on the health of an emergency lighting system. These reporting capabilities automate NFPA Life Safety Code testing, inspection and compliance reporting and help simplify maintenance practices. Additionally, the system's no touch monitoring means real-time diagnostic system checks can occur remotely from any location.

"Whether it's an existing facility with traditional stand-alone emergency lights or a new building where automated emergency light testing was cut from the construction budget, the automated, wireless ELT is a way to futureproof building code compliance and reduce testing and maintenance costs," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "We are thrilled to name the EMC wireless Emergency Light Test system the ‘Industrial Smart Lighting Solution of the Year.' It breaks through the crowded IoT market with a powerfully simple, vendor-neutral approach to real-time, no-touch compliance testing and monitoring of building emergency lights."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

About EMC

EMC provides leading-edge LED Lighting + Technology conversion systems and service solutions to a broad range of multinational retail, commercial, industrial and specialized customers. Since 2003, the company has used its total project management approach, EnergyMAXX®, to successfully implement thousands of lighting upgrade projects, saving clients across industries billions of kilowatt-hours of energy. EMC has since expanded beyond lighting into smart buildings and IoT devices, system integration, custom product development, energy analytics and disinfection technologies.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/emc_emergency_light_test_system_wins_2022_iot_breakthrough_industrial_smart_lighting_solution_of_the_year_award/prweb18433778.htm