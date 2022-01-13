NFP Expands Risk Management and Complex Risk Practice with Addition of John Barrett

Industry veteran brings senior leadership experience, risk management and complex property expertise to P&C Specialty division

NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced John Barrett has joined the company as a senior vice president, U.S. Complex Risk, in its Risk Management and Complex Risk practice. In this role, Barrett will serve as a senior technical resource for large and complex property risks and the design and implementation of national and multinational placements. He will report to Sean Hickey, senior vice president, Risk Management and Complex Risk.

"I am excited to welcome John to our Risk Management and Complex Risk practice," said Hickey. "His background and experience will be a tremendous asset to our clients across industries, especially sports and entertainment, heavy manufacturing, and chemical/petrochemical."

Barrett joins NFP from Alliant Insurance Services where he served as first vice president. Prior to that, he worked for Frank Crystal & Company, Napco and Marsh. He brings more than 30 years of experience helping clients across numerous industries identify and mitigate complex risks. A graduate of Mount Saint Mary's College, Barrett has served on the board of directors of Fair Insurance Rates of Monroe County (FIRM).

"I'm thrilled to join NFP and begin working with Sean and the team," said Barrett. "I look forward to learning from my new colleagues, being part of NFP's people-first culture, and sharing knowledge and best practices as we proactively help clients manage their most complex risks."

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 6,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 7th largest US-based privately owned broker, 9th best place to work in insurance and 13th largest broker of U.S. business (Business Insurance); 10th largest commercial lines agency by P&C commercial lines revenue and 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

