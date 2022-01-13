Interventional Pain Management Specialist Dr. Kaliq Chang Explains Reasons for Neck Pain and Offers Treatment Tips

‘A Pain in the Neck' - What Causes It? How Can I Treat It?

What a pain in the neck! We rely on that well-worn phrase to describe any number of nuisances, but its literal meaning – an actual pain in our neck – can stem from a wide variety of causes and respond to many possible treatments, according to Interventional Pain Management Specialist Kaliq Chang, MD, of Atlantic Spine Center.

Also known as the cervical spine, the neck is formed of bony vertebrae that stretch from the bottom of the skull to the top of the torso. It's an amazingly complex structure, Dr. Chang notes, since cervical discs between vertebrae work to absorb shocks, while muscles, bones and ligaments in the neck work together to move the head.

"That's why there are numerous things that can go awry, triggering neck pain," explains Dr. Chang, an interventional pain management specialist. "This pain can also take many forms – from a dull ache to tenderness, and from sharp or shooting pain to numbness and tingling."

Reasons for neck pain

Certain risk factors make you more prone to suffering from neck pain, Dr. Chang says. These include experiencing sports injuries, car accidents, bull or bronco riding, or other jolts that can damage the bones, ligaments and muscles in the neck region.

"Most of us deal with pain or stiffness in our neck once in a while, whether we've been injured or not," he adds. "Even poor posture or spending too much time hunched over your phone or computer, can lead to this extremely common condition."

However, neck pain can directly stem from a long list of more weighty causes. According to Dr. Chang, these include:



Worn joints: Wear-and-tear arthritis, known medically as osteoarthritis, can target neck joints as we get older just as it does other joints throughout the body.

Nerve compression: Herniated, protruding discs can press on neck nerves extending from the spinal cord, prompting pain. So can bone spurs in the neck's vertebrae, Dr. Chang says.

Disease: Rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia meningitis or cancer can sometimes lead to neck pain. But these causes, particularly cancer, are less common, he says.

"It's not always easy to pinpoint what's causing neck pain," Dr. Chang explains. "A good rule of thumb is to see a doctor if your neck pain lasts weeks or longer without feeling better."

Treatments for neck pain

Most of the time, neck pain can be effectively tackled with simple, at-home measures, easing your symptoms within a few days. These home-based treatments include:



Over-the-counter pain relievers such as ibuprofen, naproxen or acetaminophen.

Heat and cold packs, which can be alternated for up to 20 minutes several times each day.

Gentle exercises such as neck and shoulder rolls and neck stretches.

If these tactics don't do the trick, Dr. Chang advises seeing a doctor. After diagnosing the cause of your neck pain using tools such as blood tests, nerve conduction tests, or x-rays and other imaging tests, you may be recommended to try:



Physical therapy to teach you correct posture and neck-strengthening exercises.

Prescription-strength anti-inflammatories, pain relievers or muscle relaxants.

Soft neck collar to temporarily support the neck and ease pressure on painful structures.

Steroid injections near painful nerve roots in the neck to tamp down inflammation and pain.

TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) using electrodes placed on skin to deliver small, pain-relieving electrical pulses.

Traction using weights, pulleys or other tools to gently stretch your neck.

Surgery as a last resort if no other treatments are effective.

"While your specific ‘pain in the neck' might have many possible causes or ways to treat it, most cases ease quickly and don't linger," Dr. Chang says. "Remember to use your doctor as a valued resource if you're stumped about your neck pain."

Kaliq Chang, MD, is an interventional pain management specialist board-certified in anesthesiology at Atlantic Spine Center.

