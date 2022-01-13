Cerebral and RelyMD Partner to Provide Virtual Mental Health Services to RelyMD Members

Cerebral is now available to all RelyMD members through their patient portal.

Cerebral, the leading online mental health company and fastest-growing mental health care startup in history, today announces a partnership with RelyMD, a Telehealth Virtual Care Provider that provides 24/7, on-demand virtual care services. RelyMD customers can now access Cerebral's mental health services, which include virtual counseling, therapy, psychiatry, and medication management.

RelyMD members can add mental health services to the existing array of urgent and episodic telehealth services available through RelyMD's patient portal. Members will have access to Cerebral's suite of services for mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, ADHD, substance use disorder, and more. The portal will include a new link to Cerebral's registration page, which will confirm eligibility and insurance information in real-time.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with RelyMD and see it as a crucial step toward achieving our mission of expanding access to high-quality mental health care for everyone," said Jeff Soffen, SVP, Commercial at Cerebral. "This partnership was a natural fit given RelyMD's focus on innovation and their commitment to providing a full suite of health care services to their members."

Individuals leveraging Cerebral have reported 20% fewer missed work hours due to health problems and a 25% decrease in symptoms of depression and anxiety within two months of starting treatment. Those who include medication in their treatment plans fill their prescriptions at a 94% rate, well above the industry average.

"RelyMD prides itself on providing our members the very best in care, and with the addition of Cerebral's services, our members have never been so well supported", said RelyMD CEO David Levin. "Our members rely and trust us with their family's wellbeing, and Cerebral's commitment to measuring outcomes and continuous improvement made them the ideal partner for behavioral health."

RelyMD customers who wish to expand access to high-quality mental healthcare for their employees and families can sign up for Cerebral here or contact their benefits consultant.

About Cerebral

Cerebral's mission is to improve access to long-term, high-quality mental health care to everyone who needs it. Unlike traditional mental health care, Cerebral is accessible, convenient, affordable, and free of stigma. With several full-service monthly subscription plans to choose from, members receive online access to prescribing providers, behavioral counselors, talk therapists, and nutritionists—all from the comfort of home, with medication delivered straight to their door. Cerebral was founded and launched in January 2020 and is now the fastest growing mental health company in history. For more information, visit http://www.cerebral.com.

About RelyMD

RelyMD is a growing digital health company that whose telehealth solutions are used by 600+ organizations, including health systems, managed care organizations, and employers, to deliver anytime, anywhere access to on-demand virtual care that drives new revenue and reduces the cost of care. Founded by a group of innovative emergency medicine physicians and healthcare entrepreneurs, RelyMD is on a mission to foster healthier communities and workplaces by delivering reliable, trusted medical care – anytime and anywhere. To learn more about how RelyMD works, visit http://www.relymd.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/cerebral_and_relymd_partner_to_provide_virtual_mental_health_services_to_relymd_members/prweb18434407.htm