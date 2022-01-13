8 Radon Myths Busted by an AprilAire Expert During National Radon Action Month

Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) expert separates fact from fiction about radon, the dangerous, odorless, colorless gas present in 1 of 15 U.S. homes

Jens Housley, AprilAire senior product manager for radon, separates eight myths from fact below about radon—the odorless, colorless, radioactive gas that is present in one out of every 15 U.S. homes. AprilAire is the nationwide leader in professional-grade Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solutions and systems has launched a suite of radon testing and mitigation products available this month nationwide for National Radon Action Month.

#1: I have a new home, so radon shouldn't be a problem.

False. Radon can be found in all types of homes—new and old homes, well-insulated and drafty homes, and homes with and without basements. Radon is an odorless, colorless, radioactive gas that comes from the natural decay of uranium found in nearly all soils.

#2: I did a radon test when I bought my home five years ago, so I'm good.

False. The EPA recommends testing every two years because soil composition, ground permeability and other environmental conditions can change. At AprilAire, we recommend testing every year, no matter where in the U.S. you're located, to monitor radon levels.

#3: Radon testing is expensive so I'm saving until I can afford it.

Don't. There are at-home tests available for less than $15. Can you really put a price on having healthy air to breathe? Radon exposure is responsible for about 21,000 U.S. deaths each year and it is the number one cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers, according to the EPA. The only way to know if you're being exposed is to test.

#4: If I have radon, I should move.

False. If a test reveals a home has high radon levels, the danger can be addressed by an AprilAire Healthy Air Professional using one of AprilAire's new Radon Mitigation Fans, which can reduce radon levels up to 99%.

#5: There's a long, nightmarish road ahead if I have radon in my home.

False. Radon mitigation options can be installed in as little as a few hours and can include fans and monitoring devices. Specifications and cost will vary depending on the home's slab size, square footage, layout, and the type of soil around the home. A professional should recommend what's right for each home.

#6: If I have radon now, I'll always have it.

False. Mitigation options can reduce levels up to 99%. Additional measures that can help reduce radon levels include caulking basement or foundation faults.

#7: If my neighbor has radon, so do I.

False. Factors that affect radon include differences in ground permeability and soil composition but also in home construction—and that varies home to home. Radon is very sneaky; the only way to know if you have radon is to test.

#8: A radon test takes a lot of time.

False. Most tests are set it and leave it. AprilAire's Short-Term Radon Test Kit measures radon gas levels over a period of 3–7 days. AprilAire's test results are easily accessible online once the test has been completed and mailed in for analysis. A long-term radon test (for increased accuracy and usually performed by a professional) measures levels for a period no less than 90 days, but once the test is set, there's nothing a homeowner needs to do except go about their regular daily life.

Radon is an odorless, colorless, radioactive gas that comes from the natural decay of uranium found in nearly all soils. It typically moves up through the ground into a home through the foundation and is then trapped inside where it builds up. Radon gas decays into radioactive particles that can get trapped in a person's lungs which, over time, can damage lung tissue and lead to lung cancer over a person's lifetime. The three factors that most impact a person's risk of getting lung cancer from radon exposure are how much radon is in the home, the amount of time spent in the home, and whether or not a person smokes or has ever smoked.

