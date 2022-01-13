LoRa Alliance® Wins "Wireless Technology Innovation Award" in 6th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), has been selected as the winner of the "Wireless Technology Innovation Award" in the 6th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

The LoRa Alliance drives adoption and scale of the LoRaWAN standard, an open low power, wide area networking (LPWAN) protocol designed to wirelessly connect IoT devices to the internet in public or private networks. LoRaWAN uses sub-1GHz ISM bands around the globe to provide bidirectional communications, covering long distances using low power, battery-operated devices with deployment lifetimes of over 10 years.

The LoRa Alliance consists of member companies who aim to build their LoRaWAN businesses as well as their brands globally. Participating in the LoRa Alliance allows members to reduce their time to market, expand into new markets and collaborate with a large and vibrant technology ecosystem.

The LoRa Alliance has recently launched multiple new features to support continued expansion of LoRaWAN, including roaming enhancements added to the LoRaWAN Backend Interfaces Technical Specification that achieves enhanced roaming capabilities on a global scale. LoRaWAN roaming covers mobile assets and fixed ones of multinational customers whose devices leverage the radio coverage from roaming partners. In addition to public-to-public network peering, LoRaWAN's roaming capabilities also support public-to-private and private-to-private network peering. The LoRaWAN standard also offers the ability of a given device to be served simultaneously by several gateways, which allows several networks' gateways to act as one, providing unified coverage to the device. In addition, LoRaWAN roaming is already accessible via satellite. These enchantments aim to improve true global coverage that includes rural, underserved, and hard to reach areas such as oceans, deserts, and more.

"What an incredible honor it is to be recognized in this way by IoT Breakthrough. Congratulations to our members who share a common vision of making LoRaWAN the global standard for LPWA networks while solving real-world problems for businesses at scale and delivering real value," said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. "LoRaWAN is the only LPWAN scaling globally, with the most deployments, and its business model flexibility provides consumers with choice to meet their IoT requirements. LoRaWAN is key to enabling massive IoT and the Power of LoRaWAN is improving lives globally while enabling IoT to scale as never before."

"The number of IoT devices being deployed is accelerating quickly and LoRaWAN technology is having such a tremendous global impact. In the past few years, a variety of industries have adopted LoRaWAN and developed key IoT applications that make our planet smarter and safer," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "The LoRa Alliance is opening up opportunities while being instrumental in bringing together a diverse group of global ecosystem members to accomplish a common goal. By creating an open LoRaWAN standard, with a constant flow of innovation in the tech, the LoRa Alliance is our choice for the ‘Wireless Technology Innovation Award.'"

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

About LoRa Alliance®

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both fixed and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 155 major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in more than 170 countries, with continual expansion. More information: lora-alliance.org

