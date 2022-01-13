Coaster Cycles investment banker Bryan Crutchfield joins company in new role as Chief Investment Officer

Coaster Cycles headquartered near Missoula, MT, the leading provider of multi-modal vehicles and technology for the last mile cargo delivery market announces their investment banker Bryan Crutchfield is joining the company as Chief Investment Officer.

"I am pleased to be joining Coaster Cycles in this capacity after a long relationship with the management team. This is a very exciting time for the cargo delivery market and the company is perfectly positioned to capture the divide between last mile and the last 50 feet of delivery."

"The evolution of Coaster Cycles from a people centric product manufacturer to full scale multi-modal proprietary system for cargo delivery is proving to have tremendous value for cargo delivery companies on a global basis."

"Bryan has proven instrumental in Coaster's success over the past year both on the finance and strategy side of the business. He shares the same vision of manufacturing in the US, and building on our previous experience as operators to develop the future of e-cargo delivery domestically and abroad," said Ben Morris CEO and Founder of Coaster Cycles.

Crutchfield, along with Palm Tree LLC, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Coaster Cycles and were successful in raising $20MM in new working capital, while working closely with the management team and shareholders throughout the financing process.

Coaster Cycles is helping change logistics and transportation with a one-of-a-kind, last-mile delivery platform. Coaster Cycles is committed to providing a revolutionary alternative to shipping and service needs. All Coaster models are proudly made in the USA at the Company's 46,000 sq. ft. facility near Missoula, MT.

