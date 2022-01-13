World-Renowned Architects Shigeru Ban and Jeanne Gang To Keynote at the 2022 International Mass Timber Conference

The world's largest mass timber event returns in person to Portland, Oregon, USA, April 12–14, 2022.

Momentum is building for the 2022 International Mass Timber Conference, the world's largest mass timber event in Portland, Oregon, USA, April 12–14, 2022. Near record attendance is expected as the conference returns in person for the first time since 2019. A companion virtual day is slated for May 12, 2022, offering more opportunities for attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors to learn, engage, and connect online.

Recently announced keynote speakers at the in-person conference in Portland include world renowned architects Shigeru Ban and Jeanne Gang.

Opening the main conference festivities on Wednesday, April 13, is Shigeru Ban of Shigeru Ban Architects. One of the most influential architects of our time, Shigeru Ban inspires, uplifts, and innovates. His efforts on behalf of humanitarian relief and dedication to beautiful design have won him numerous accolades, including the Pritzker Architecture Prize, TIME Magazine Innovator of the Year, and many more. Ban's mass timber projects include the Swatch Headquarters (one of the largest timber developments in the world), Kentucky Owl Park, Aspen Art Museum, and Terrace House—the Vancouver, British Columbia, timber tower will be the tallest hybrid wood structure in North America.

Jeanne Gang will launch the final day of the conference with a keynote address the morning of Thursday, April 14. Jeanne has been honored with the Cooper Hewitt National Design Award in Architecture and been named one of the most influential people in the world by TIME Magazine. She is the founding principal and partner of Studio Gang, an international architecture and urban design practice headquartered in Chicago. Her approach has produced award-winning projects across scales and typologies, from cultural and community buildings such as the Chicago River Boathouses, Writers Theatre, and Arcus Center for Social Justice Leadership, to structurally dynamic towers like Aqua, Solar Carve (40 Tenth Ave), and MIRA. Ongoing work includes major cultural and civic projects throughout the Americas and Europe. Jeanne is a MacArthur Fellow and a Professor in Practice at the Harvard Graduate School of Design.

Conference participants will have a choice on Tuesday, February 12, of joining one of two optional day-long mass timber tours—buildings, manufacturing, and research—or attending an educational workshop produced by WoodWorks—A Mass Timber Clinic: Introducing and Mastering Design Topics. A Welcome Reception will follow later that evening at 5:30 PM for all registered participants.

The conference has already set numerous personal records for its 2022 event. The number of exhibitors has grown by 34% since the conference was last in person and the exhibit hall is almost sold out with over 120 companies slated to exhibit, so far. Only a few exhibit spaces remain available for sale. A record number of sponsorships have been sold out for some time. And interest is high for rooms at the official conference hotels—Hotel Eastlund and Hyatt Regency Portland. Reservations currently exceed the contracted room blocks by a wide margin. Although Hotel Eastlund is now sold out, the much larger Hyatt Regency continues to honor the discounted conference rate while rooms last.

Participants save 30% off the full price of select attendee passes and all remaining exhibit spaces when registering through January 19. While most prices increase after that date, attendees can still save 20% through March 16.

The conference is produced by Forest Business Network in cooperation with the wood design experts at WoodWorks-Wood Products Council. The event is supported by Premier Sponsors including Hexion, Kallesoe Machinery, Timberlab, Kalesnikoff, and Western Archrib. Major Sponsors include: Think Wood, Freres Lumber Co. MPP, Sansin, Seagate Mass Timber, Hilti, Nordic Structures, DR Johnson Wood Innovations, Idaho Forest Group, Sustainable Forestry Initiative, WholeTrees, Weyerhaeuser, DCI Engineers, Simpson Strong-Tie, Skanska, USNR, Business Oregon, Sterling, Turner Construction, and TallWood Design Institute. Partners include MOD X, US Forest Service, and Mass Timber Strategy.

FBN is a top-tier consultancy, event marketing, and news and information source in the forest products sector. Its weekly email newsletter is a go-to news resource for global industry professionals. FBN's president and CEO, Craig Rawlings, is a nationally recognized expert in under-utilized timber and biomass.

WoodWorks (woodworks.org) provides free one-on-one project assistance as well as education and resources related to the code-compliant design of non-residential and multi-family wood buildings. WoodWorks technical experts offer support from design through construction on a wide range of building types, including mid-rise/multi-residential, educational, commercial, corporate, institutional and public.

