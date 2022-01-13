airfocus adds forms and product hierarchy functionality to enhance feedback gathering and increase customization

Modular product management platform now offers improved feedback capture and management of features and opportunities in more detail through product development

airfocus has added new functionality to its modular product management platform that further enhances it, with improved configuration and a platform tailored even more to a product manager's specific requirements.

The capture of feedback and ideas around a product – from both an internal and external stakeholder perspective - can be challenging, so airfocus has added a new Forms app that makes that entire process much easier. The Forms app is accessed via the airfocus apps menu, and within the workspace, a button can be added that allows users and viewers to submit information.

By clicking on the Forms button, a user can provide specific information and feedback on an airfocus workspace, product, or item. That feedback is sent directly to the team's feedback inbox or workspace, so the product manager has all relevant feedback in one place. The app is fully configurable to suit an organization's unique needs and preferences.

"Feedback is an essential element of product management, and we wanted to make the capture of feedback and ideas much more straightforward," said Malte Scholz, CEO, airfocus. "By adding the Forms app, we have put feedback front and center for product managers, making it easy for them to make informed customer or user-driven product decisions."

airfocus has also added new product hierarchy functionality. This allows teams to create their own custom product hierarchy to manage items in more detail through each level of the product development process, from roadmaps to specific tasks.

Product managers can now decide how various items relate to each other across their workspaces, choose how everything maps together, and plan every level of the product development process in more granularity. By creating and visualizing their own custom product hierarchy, product managers can now organize their own product precisely the way they want, creating custom views, fields, and workflows for each hierarchy level.

"Customization, scalability, and modularity are everything in product management software. No two teams ever have the same requirements, so we are always aiming to deliver a platform that meets an organization's unique needs," continued Malte Scholz. "We are fully committed to iterative improvements to our platform and allowing our customers only to select the elements that are of use to them. In a product-focused business environment, it's vital for airfocus to keep enhancing the platform to make life easier for product managers and allow them to do their job more effectively."

airfocus is the market's first and only modular product management platform, specifically tailored for product teams. Thousands of customers use it worldwide for external market-facing products and internal IT product management. It is highly configurable and scalable, making it a platform ideally suited for both purposes.

