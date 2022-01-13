Transor Filter Announces Move To Larger Facility

Transor CEO Irvin Kaage announced the company's move to a new facility that easily accommodates all administrative, production and service personnel. Demand for Transor filters required additional space for assembly, testing and inventory as well as expanded R&D facilities for new Transor innovations.

Transor CEO Irvin Kaage announced the company's move to a new facility. "Over the years we have expanded several times," stated Kaage, "and this new expanded 35,000 sq. ft. facility in Arlington Heights, IL will enable us to increase production and inventory to meet the growing demand for Transor units with OMF (One Micron Filtration)." The new home is an additional 35% larger than their previous facility and easily accommodates all administrative, production and service personnel.

"As manufacturers of carbide cutting tools, circular saw blades and PCD tools, along with our initial EDM market, have discovered how OMF significantly impacts their operation," stated Kaage, "their demand for our filters required us to have additional space for assembly, testing and inventory as well as expanded R&D facilities for new Transor innovations currently in the works." Kaage also noted that with the success of Transor's modular, expandable V-Series, they now have the additional space for increasing their component inventory for the basic modules.

For complete details, contact Transor Filter USA; 3000 Malmo Drive., Arlington Heights, IL 60005; 847.640.0273, FAX: 847.640.0793 or email info@transorfilter.com

ABOUT TRANSOR FILTER

Transor Filter is a world leader in providing filtration solutions for a variety of manufacturing applications such as grinding, honing, lapping, super finishing and EDM. In addition, Transor manufactures a complete line of high performance EDM dielectrics and grinding oils. Over 18,000 Transor units have been installed in over 30 countries. Transor has sales offices in the US, Europe and Asia providing sales and service.

