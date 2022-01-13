ContinuumCloud Acquires CaredFor to Expand Solution Offering

ContinuumCloud acquires CaredFor to broaden spectrum of cloud-based solutions intentionally designed for behavioral health and human services organizations.

ContinuumCloud, the leading provider of cloud-based software for behavioral health and human services organizations, has announced the acquisition of CaredFor.

CaredFor helps organizations foster long-term patient engagement through their interactive mobile app. Currently, CaredFor enables over 100 customers to better connect with the individuals they serve, reduce attrition, and improve outcomes. The addition of CaredFor to ContinuumCloud's spectrum of solutions will be an impactful integration opportunity for customers of the existing core solutions including HCM software, powered by DATIS e3, and EHR software, powered by Welligent.

In an industry study conducted last year by ContinuumCloud, more than half (52%) of behavioral health and human services leaders reported that increasing patient engagement was their top priority for improving client outcomes.

"Since forming ContinuumCloud last year, we have been committed to providing a broad range of solutions and services that enable organizations doing social good to better achieve their mission through tailored technology," said ContinuumCloud CEO, Mark Belles. "CaredFor is an exciting expansion of our solution offering – addressing a key challenge with an innovative solution at a pivotal time in the industry."

"The consumerization of health care is here," said CaredFor Co-Founders, Parker & Colin Polidor. "CaredFor empowers established provider organizations with the modern and mobile tools they need to keep their clients and patients engaged, increase brand awareness and referrals, and improve the patient experience. We're proud to join ContinuumCloud in helping these organizations achieve transformative outcomes through technology."

With over 25 years of experience in providing solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, the team and systems behind ContinuumCloud bring unparalleled industry expertise and modern technology to a historically underserved industry to support them and enable growth as demand for behavioral health services continues to increase.

About ContinuumCloud

ContinuumCloud offers a spectrum of cloud-based software solutions intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of the behavioral health and human services industry. These solutions include an EHR platform, powered by Welligent, and an HCM system, powered by DATIS e3. Through these offerings, ContinuumCloud empowers organizations to provide high-quality care and deliver on their mission. For more information, visit https://continuumcloud.com.

About CaredFor

CaredFor provides HIPAA-compliant technology helping treatment centers solve the challenge of patient and alumni engagement. CaredFor helps treatment centers collect valuable outcomes data, increase conversion rates, improve outcomes and drive referrals. CaredFor is currently being used by more than 35,000 users at 150+ treatment centers in 32 states and Canada – and those numbers continue to increase. For more information, visit https://www.caredfor.com.

