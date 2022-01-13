PROSHRED® Raleigh Adds 12th Mobile Shredding Truck to Fleet

Allways Shred, Inc., dba PROSHRED® Raleigh, announces the addition of a new high-volume mobile shredding truck to its fleet.
RALEIGH, N.C. (PRWEB) January 13, 2022
PROSHRED® Raleigh is proud to announce it is adding to its fleet of shredding trucks in the new year, bringing the total number of vehicles operated by the North Carolina shredding company up to 12. PROSHRED® Raleigh services the greater Triangle region and offers shredding solutions for both businesses and individuals.
The new truck is a high-speed, high-volume vehicle by industry-leader Shred-Tech. With the addition of customers having multiple offices that extend into every county in North Carolina, this MDS-2 truck is designed to provide higher fuel efficiency and will primarily serve the longer routes.
"The addition of this truck continues to provide an emphasis on environmental impact as we continue to expand throughout North Carolina through operational and customer commitment," said Jim Klemes, PROSHRED® Raleigh general manager.
With the addition of this new vehicle, PROSHRED® Raleigh will have expanded its fleet by three new vehicles in just one year, for a total of 12 high-speed mobile shred trucks as well as one mobile hard-drive shredding truck.
This is just one of many steps the shredding company has taken in the past year as it continues its upward trajectory of growth. In March 2021, PROSHRED® Raleigh purchased shredding routes from JHS Services, taking over the document shredding services segment of the business. Additionally, the company announced in July that it would be expanding its services to cover all 100 North Carolina counties by adding over 200 stops to its roster.
"The demand for secure mobile shredding services continues to grow, and I am excited to see what the future holds for the business," Klemes said.
About PROSHRED® Raleigh
PROSHRED® Raleigh works with hundreds of local businesses through regularly-scheduled shredding, some of which include services for hard drives and electronic equipment. The company operates out of an East Raleigh facility where its trucks are stored. With both drop-off and on-site shredding, the brand is able to keep costs competitive by avoiding fuel surcharges and charging flat-fees.
Additionally, PROSHRED® Raleigh takes great pride in being an eco-conscious member of the Raleigh community. The office offers a Green Loyalty Program to customers and recycles all shredded paper they destroy. The new Shred-Tech truck comes complete with enhanced emissions control equipment to ensure it maintains a low environmental impact.
PROSHRED® has been pioneering new shredding technologies for over 30 years and is the country's only ISO 9001 Certified secure onsite shredding company. All PROSHRED® franchises are locally owned and operated.
For more information on PROSHRED® Raleigh, visit https://www.proshred.com/raleigh/.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/proshred_raleigh_adds_12th_mobile_shredding_truck_to_fleet/prweb18429811.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
