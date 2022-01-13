Innovative Health Receives Clearance to Reprocess Leading Mapping Catheter

Clearance adds important savings for Innovative Health's award-winning partner hospitals

Innovative Health, LLC, a specialty cardiology reprocessor, announced today that the company has received clearance to reprocess Boston Scientific's INTELLAMAP ORION™ High-Resolution Mapping Catheter. The catheter is widely used in catheter ablation procedures for atrial fibrillation.

Innovative Health has built a leading portfolio of FDA clearances to reprocess medical devices in the EP lab and has enabled EP labs across the country to reduce procedure device costs by as much as 30% without compromising patient safety or necessitating treatment adjustments. These savings are strategically important in many EP labs.

"EP labs often struggle to pay for new technologies or treat patients under CMS reimbursement, and single-use device reprocessing has presented a strategy for improving care without suffering the usual hardship of cost reduction initiatives," said Innovative Health CEO Rick Ferreira. "Now, it is up to the EP labs if they want to take advantage of the extra savings."

Innovative Health partner hospitals already save hundreds of thousands of dollars per year by using reprocessed devices from Innovative Health, and in 2021, the number of partner hospitals saving more than $1 million doubled. High-performing hospitals receive Innovative Health's "Excellence in Electrophysiology" reprocessing award in January and February.

Clearance for Boston Scientific's INTELLAMAP ORION™ High-Resolution Mapping Catheter means that Innovative Health can now offer every major brand mapping catheter across multiple manufacturers. The FDA clearance can reduce costs by an additional $1,300 in some ablation procedures.

About Innovative Health

Innovative Health is an advanced medical device reprocessing company that offers smarter utilization of medical devices in hospitals' cardiology and electrophysiology programs.

