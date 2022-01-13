IoT Breakthrough Recognizes Standout Internet-of-Things Companies in 6th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Showcases Outstanding IoT Technologies, Products and Companies

IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today, today announced the winners of the organization's 6th annual awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in IoT technology solutions across the globe.

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

"As we continue to see the rise of the Internet of Things ecosystem making businesses and homes smarter, more sustainable, productive, agile and automated, this past year has been particularly exciting as IoT solutions incorporate advanced Artificial Intelligence components to go beyond simple IoT connectivity," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "The convergence of the digital and physical worlds has emerged over the past few years as one of the fundamental trends underlying a new wave of digital transformation, with profound implications for both society and the economy, and this new phase of AI-driven IoT technology is leading the charge in this exciting transformation. We are thrilled to announce the winners of our sixth annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program, honoring the ‘breakthrough' IoT innovators around the globe."

All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the IoT industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.

The 2022 IoT Breakthrough Award winners include:

IoT Industry Leadership

IoT Company CEO of the Year: Johnson Controls, Chairman & CEO, George Oliver

Global IoT Innovation Vendor of the Year: NVIDIA

Wireless Technology Innovation Award: The LoRa Alliance®

IoT Startup of the Year: Ayyeka

Connected Home

Connected Home Speaker Company of the Year: Sonos

Smart Lock Product of the Year: Level Home, Level Lock - Touch Edition

Smart Appliance Product of the Year: IOTLabs, SmartTank

Smart Appliance Company of the Year: GE Appliances

Home Security Product of the Year: Avia

Leak Detection Solution of the Year: Electro Scan Inc.

Home Security Innovation of the Year: EZVIZ C8PF Pan-Tilt-Zoom Camera

Home Automation System of the Year: Orro

Smart Heating and Cooling Product of the Year: CoolAutomation, Service Provision App

Smart Thermostat of the Year: Sinopé Technologies, Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat for Electric Heating (TH1123WF)

Connected Home Company of the Year: Bosch home appliances

Enterprise IoT

IoT Innovation Award - Enterprise Solution of the Year: Zebra Technologies Corporation, Zebra Aurora™ software platform

IoT Enterprise App Development Platform of the Year: Telstra, myWorkplace

Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market: Atomation

IoT Enablement Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market: MachineQ, a Comcast Company

IoT Enterprise Software Company of the Year: Akenza

IoT Security Platform of the Year: Lynx Software Technologies, LYNX MOSA.ic™

IoT Analytics Solution of the Year: TrendMiner by a SoftwareAG

IoT Analytics Innovation Award: ScaleOut Software

IoT Edge Product of the Year: Lenovo, ThinkEdge™ SE70

Enterprise IoT Platform Innovation Award: Cox Prosight

Overall Enterprise IoT Platform of the Year: Revenera, Revenera IoT Monetization Platform

IoT Component

IoT Semiconductor Product of the Year: InnoPhase, Talaria TWO™

IoT Sensor Product of the Year: eleven-x

IoT Sensor Company of the Year: Disruptive Technologies

Industrial

Industrial IoT Company of the Year: Emerson

Industrial IoT Solution of the Year: Rockwell Automation, FactoryTalk Edge Gateway

Industrial IoT Innovator of the Year: Anova

Smart Manufacturing Solution of the Year: Very

Smart Manufacturing Company of the Year: HighByte

Industrial Smart Lighting Solution of the Year: EMC LLC

Industrial IoT Innovation of the Year: Ivanti

Smart City

Overall Smart City Solution Provider of the Year: Connectpoint

Smart City Innovation of the Year: Quanergy

Smart City Deployment of the Year: Ericsson, Voi, Arkessa

M2M

M2M Network Equipment Company of the Year: Cisco

M2M Innovative Solution of the Year: KORE

M2M Cellular Service Provider of the Year: Eseye

M2M Product of the Year: Cisco, Catalyst IR1800 Rugged Series Routers

M2M Embedded Hardware Company of the Year: Cisco

IoT Partner & Ecosystem

IoT Partner Enablement Company of the Year: SpinDance

Connected Car

Connected Car Platform of the Year: Sonatus, Sonatus Digital Dynamics™

Connected Car Innovation of the Year: Sibros, Deep Connected Platform

Health & Wellness

IoT Health & Wellness Company of the Year: Accuhealth

