IoT Breakthrough Recognizes Standout Internet-of-Things Companies in 6th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual Awards Program Showcases Outstanding IoT Technologies, Products and Companies
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) January 13, 2022
IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today, today announced the winners of the organization's 6th annual awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in IoT technology solutions across the globe.
The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.
"As we continue to see the rise of the Internet of Things ecosystem making businesses and homes smarter, more sustainable, productive, agile and automated, this past year has been particularly exciting as IoT solutions incorporate advanced Artificial Intelligence components to go beyond simple IoT connectivity," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "The convergence of the digital and physical worlds has emerged over the past few years as one of the fundamental trends underlying a new wave of digital transformation, with profound implications for both society and the economy, and this new phase of AI-driven IoT technology is leading the charge in this exciting transformation. We are thrilled to announce the winners of our sixth annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program, honoring the ‘breakthrough' IoT innovators around the globe."
All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the IoT industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.
The 2022 IoT Breakthrough Award winners include:
IoT Industry Leadership
IoT Company CEO of the Year: Johnson Controls, Chairman & CEO, George Oliver
Global IoT Innovation Vendor of the Year: NVIDIA
Wireless Technology Innovation Award: The LoRa Alliance®
IoT Startup of the Year: Ayyeka
Connected Home
Connected Home Speaker Company of the Year: Sonos
Smart Lock Product of the Year: Level Home, Level Lock - Touch Edition
Smart Appliance Product of the Year: IOTLabs, SmartTank
Smart Appliance Company of the Year: GE Appliances
Home Security Product of the Year: Avia
Leak Detection Solution of the Year: Electro Scan Inc.
Home Security Innovation of the Year: EZVIZ C8PF Pan-Tilt-Zoom Camera
Home Automation System of the Year: Orro
Smart Heating and Cooling Product of the Year: CoolAutomation, Service Provision App
Smart Thermostat of the Year: Sinopé Technologies, Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat for Electric Heating (TH1123WF)
Connected Home Company of the Year: Bosch home appliances
Enterprise IoT
IoT Innovation Award - Enterprise Solution of the Year: Zebra Technologies Corporation, Zebra Aurora™ software platform
IoT Enterprise App Development Platform of the Year: Telstra, myWorkplace
Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market: Atomation
IoT Enablement Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market: MachineQ, a Comcast Company
IoT Enterprise Software Company of the Year: Akenza
IoT Security Platform of the Year: Lynx Software Technologies, LYNX MOSA.ic™
IoT Analytics Solution of the Year: TrendMiner by a SoftwareAG
IoT Analytics Innovation Award: ScaleOut Software
IoT Edge Product of the Year: Lenovo, ThinkEdge™ SE70
Enterprise IoT Platform Innovation Award: Cox Prosight
Overall Enterprise IoT Platform of the Year: Revenera, Revenera IoT Monetization Platform
IoT Component
IoT Semiconductor Product of the Year: InnoPhase, Talaria TWO™
IoT Sensor Product of the Year: eleven-x
IoT Sensor Company of the Year: Disruptive Technologies
Industrial
Industrial IoT Company of the Year: Emerson
Industrial IoT Solution of the Year: Rockwell Automation, FactoryTalk Edge Gateway
Industrial IoT Innovator of the Year: Anova
Smart Manufacturing Solution of the Year: Very
Smart Manufacturing Company of the Year: HighByte
Industrial Smart Lighting Solution of the Year: EMC LLC
Industrial IoT Innovation of the Year: Ivanti
Smart City
Overall Smart City Solution Provider of the Year: Connectpoint
Smart City Innovation of the Year: Quanergy
Smart City Deployment of the Year: Ericsson, Voi, Arkessa
M2M
M2M Network Equipment Company of the Year: Cisco
M2M Innovative Solution of the Year: KORE
M2M Cellular Service Provider of the Year: Eseye
M2M Product of the Year: Cisco, Catalyst IR1800 Rugged Series Routers
M2M Embedded Hardware Company of the Year: Cisco
IoT Partner & Ecosystem
IoT Partner Enablement Company of the Year: SpinDance
Connected Car
Connected Car Platform of the Year: Sonatus, Sonatus Digital Dynamics™
Connected Car Innovation of the Year: Sibros, Deep Connected Platform
Health & Wellness
IoT Health & Wellness Company of the Year: Accuhealth
About IoT Breakthrough
Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.
