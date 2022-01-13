First United Bank & Trust Names Kimberly R. Moyers Director of Strategic Initiatives

Kimberly will facilitate the alignment of marketing, communication and investor relations with the company's strategic objectives and long-term goals.

Carissa L. Rodeheaver, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President of First United Bank & Trust is proud to announce Kimberly R. Moyers as Vice President and Director of Strategic Initiatives. As such, Kimberly will facilitate the alignment of marketing, communication and investor relations with the company's strategic objectives and long-term goals.

"Communication is a key component of every strategic plan and the foundation for a successful business. It is our opportunity to personalize our vision, share our values and to educate and inform our associates, clients, communities and shareholders about the innovative financial services and solutions we offer at First United. Kimberly's passion, expertise, education and understanding of our bank made her the perfect person to fill the role of Director of Strategic Initiatives" stated Rodeheaver.

Kimberly has over 16 years of banking expertise and experience at the bank. Most recently, she served as the Managing Director of Client Relationships overseeing the company's north central West Virginia market area and helping both existing and perspective clients of the bank by providing financial guidance and advice.

Kimberly is a graduate of West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and minor in Communications. She continued her education as a graduate of all American Bankers Association Commercial Lending Schools as well as the Maryland Bankers School where she was awarded the Lillian Moffett Award, one of the highest awards from MBA Bankers School. Kimberly also served as a founding member of the American Bankers Association's Emerging Leader Council and chaired the American Bankers Association's Commercial Lending School advisory board.

Kimberly remains active in the community and supports many non-profits. Currently, she is a board member and finance chair of Mon Health Medical Center, finance committee member of Mon Health System as well as board member and treasurer of the Monongalia County Development Authority. She is also past chairman of the Morgantown Area Partnership, former board member for United Way of Monongalia & Preston Counties and the Special Olympics West Virginia Polar Plunge Committee.

First United Corporation operates one full-service commercial bank, First United Bank & Trust. The Bank has a network of community offices in Garrett, Allegany, Washington, and Frederick Counties in Maryland, as well as Mineral, Berkeley, Harrison, and Monongalia Counties in West Virginia. First United's website can be located at MyBank.com. As of 9/30/2021, the corporation posted assets of $1.8 billion.

