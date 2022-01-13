Sibros Recognized for Connected Car Innovation in 2022 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today announced that Sibros' connected vehicle solution has been selected as winner of the "Connected Car Innovation of the Year" award in its 6th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.

Sibros' automotive software and data management platform was purpose built to help automakers to offer vehicles that are continuously updated with the latest software, while collecting actionable data to improve product functionality across the entire lifecycle - from pre-production to after-sale.

The company's Deep Connected Platform (DCP) empowers automakers to harness the full potential of their connected vehicle investments by automating vehicle-wide software updates, intelligent edge data collection, and remote diagnostic command workflows from one vertically integrated system that complies with international automotive safety, cybersecurity and data privacy regulations and standards.

This holistic, industry compliant approach offers a single source of truth and visibility into all software and data for globally connected vehicle fleets, empowering OEMs to bring hundreds of connected use cases to realization at global scale with breakthrough features including:



Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates for 80+ ECU controllers, IVI and ADAS

Microsecond edge-to-cloud connected vehicle data logging and analytics processing

Remote user and OEM diagnostic commands to every in-vehicle electronic component

Rapid deployment for any vehicle network architecture type or geographical region

As automakers of all types strive towards an electrified and connected future, they must build superior connected products amidst a complex and fragmented ecosystem of suppliers, software, and data dependencies. Sibros has risen to prominence over the last 3 years by addressing this challenge and on-boarding a fast-growing list of strategic investors and OEM customers, including some of the world's most valuable and disruptive makers of cars, trucks buses, 2-wheelers and off-highway vehicles.

"Sibros is solving the important problem of automotive software and data management complexity with their all-in-one platform to optimize connected vehicle management and use cases," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "Congratulations to Sibros for winning our ‘Connected Car Innovation of the Year' award that breaks through the crowded IoT market to improve the safety, security and reliability of any connected vehicle," added Johnson.

"It's no secret that OEMs have shifted to a new software-first paradigm that opens up new opportunities for delivering best-in-class connected vehicle products at global scale, while improving customer satisfaction and brand loyalty," said Hemant Sikaria, CEO and Co-Founder of Sibros. "We will continue to help drive this evolution and empower OEMs on this major industry shift – and this 2022 IoT Breakthrough Award recognizing our leadership and innovation is a strong validation of our leadership in this mission."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

About Sibros

Sibros powers the connected vehicle ecosystem with its Deep Connected Platform™ for full vehicle OTA software updates, data collection, and diagnostics in one vertically integrated system. DCP supports any vehicle architecture - from ICE, Hybrid, EV to Fuel Cell - while also meeting rigorous safety, security, and compliance standards. By combining powerful automotive software and data management tools in one platform, Sibros empowers OEMs to realize hundreds of connected vehicle use cases spanning fleet management, predictive maintenance, data monetization, paid feature upgrades, and beyond. For more information about the Silicon Valley-based company, visit sibros.com.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

