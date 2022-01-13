Morae Adds Depth to Leadership Team with Series of Recent Promotions and New Hires

Extends lead in building one of the largest expert consulting and professional solutions teams in the industry.

Morae Global Corporation, the global leader in digital and business transformation for the legal industry, today announced the expansion of the company's leadership team with a series of recent promotions and new hires. This includes Heidi Rudolph and David Malkinson taking on roles as Senior Managing Directors, and additions to its market team with the promotion of Allan Rees-Bevan to Managing Director along with 12 new Senior Directors to expand the depth of expertise available to clients. With these additions, Morae extends its lead in offering one of the largest expert consulting and professional solutions teams in the industry.

"Welcome and congratulations to our newest additions on our leadership and market teams," said Shahzad Bashir, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Morae. "Your experience, innovation and knowledge in helping our clients transform how legal work is done – especially through optimization of people, process, and technology – will be crucial as we strive to build upon our success and momentum from 2021 with even greater success and growth in the year ahead."

Heidi Rudolph joined Morae in 2017 as part of the company's acquisition of AegisAdvantage. She regularly assists general counsel and chief compliance officers with legal and compliance operations and has worked with legal departments for over 25 years, including 10 years as an in-house, legal operations professional. Based in Chicago, Heidi provides key leadership on Morae's Strategic and Business Advisory group and serves as an executive program director on the company's Diversity Equity and Inclusion Council where she helps shape a more inclusive culture.

David Malkinson joined Morae in 2019 as part of the company's acquisition of Phoenix Business Solutions. Based in London, David brings with him 23 years of experience helping legal departments and law firms leverage technology to improve productivity, reduce risk and retain a competitive advantage. He provides strategic and operational leadership of the digital transformation function at Morae, which encompasses Document Management, Information Governance and Contract Management, alongside complementary solutions such as process automation and data analytics.

Allan Rees-Bevan joined Morae in 2021 as part of the company's acquisition of Trinogy Systems and focuses on working with law firms and corporate legal departments to help them identify and implement the right solutions for information management and governance. Based in Sydney, Allan provides key leadership for the company's Digital Transformation business in Australia and brings more than 20 years of experience helping clients successfully adopt and use technology.

Morae has also added 12 new Senior Directors to enhance its depth of expertise across the business, including the following:

