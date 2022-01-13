John Brooks Recovery Center starts 2022 off with gratitude

The Atlantic County-based Recovery Center looks back on its most pivotal moments of the past year.

John Brooks Recovery Center (JBRC) has seen its share of challenges throughout 2021. Staff and supply shortages, mandatory vaccinations and COVID-testing can easily overshadow the best of intentions. Despite those circumstances, Michael Santillo, CEO of JBRC, looks back on 2021 with so much joy and gratitude to have such dedicated clinicians and staff working at JBRC. "Their continued commitment to our mission and the clients we serve, despite all challenges, continues to inspire me," he says.

Under Santillo's leadership, JBRC celebrated the following pivotal moments of 2021:



JBRC opened its new Detox Center, part of its new Residential Treatment Facility in Mays Landing. The facility features 24 detox beds and is now accepting new patients and referrals.

The new All Roads Recovery Community Center, a JBRC initiative, opened at F15B 660 Black Horse Pike. The initiative is being funded through a grant from the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS).

JBRC's new Call Center opened. Those interested can even chat via jbrcnj.org.

JBRC started the Primary Care and Opioid Treatment initiative. This new initiative is part of a pilot project though the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

The Atlantic County Justice Facility (ACJF) was named R. Scott Chavez Facility of the Year. JBRC leads the charge with the ACJF as they strive to break the cycle of crime and addiction through medication-assisted treatment.

JBRC implemented new evening hours for its Medication Assisted Treatment Program Monday through Saturday from 5pm to 11pm at its Pleasantville location at 660 Black Horse Pike.

Members of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy visited the John Brooks Recovery Center to highlight a policy change from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency that will make medications used for opioid dependency more easily accessible.

JBRC announced its partnership with AtlantiCare's federally qualified healthcare center, the HealthPlex, to offer care coordination, primary care and hepatitis C treatment services to even more people in the Atlantic County area. This initiative and collaboration with AtlantiCare is being funded through a five-year grant from DMHAS. It is part of a pilot project though the SAMSHA.

JBRC expanded its Outpatient Services at 660 Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville and 1931 Bacharach Boulevard in Atlantic City. All admissions take place in Pleasantville – Monday through Friday from 6am to 5pm and Monday through Saturday from 5pm to 11pm. Intake appointments can now be scheduled by calling 609-345-2020, ext. 6182, 6180 or 6179.

So, what's on the horizon for JBRC? Well, JBRC started the New Year with its new Gambling Treatment Program to assist individuals with problem and disordered gambling. All patients admitted into the program must also have a co-occurring substance use disorder diagnosis. The program is available at all three of JBRC's facilities and is being funded by a grant from DMHAS. JBRC was one of only 10 organizations from around the state who were awarded this grant and the only organization in Atlantic County. Kenneth Litwak, MS, LCADC, ICGC-II, CCTP, DRCC, IGDC, Clinical Services Supervisor and Level Two International Certified Gambling Counselor, is leading the program at JBRC.

As for the rest of 2022, Santillo is eager to see what's next to come. "The future is brighter than ever," he adds. "And we will continue to do whatever it takes to help others – one person at a time, regardless of the circumstance."

JBRC offers a Main Outpatient Recovery Center in Pleasantville, an Outpatient Center in Atlantic City and a Residential Treatment Facility in Mays Landing. If you or someone you know is struggling with an addictive disorder, please call JBRC today. For Residential Programs – Residential Detox/Withdrawal Management, Short-term Residential or Long-term Residential, please call 609-345-0110. For Outpatient Programs – Opioid Treatment Program, Intensive Outpatient Program or Standard Outpatient Program, please call 609-345-2020, extension 6182, 6180 or 6179.

About John Brooks Recovery Center

Founded in 1969, John Brooks Recovery Center provides quality, individualized treatment services to help individuals overcome substance use disorders. Programs include: Residential, Outpatient, Medication-assisted Recovery, Detox and Inmate Re-entry. To learn more, visit jbrcnj.org or visit them on Facebook @JohnBrooksRecoveryCenter.

About All Roads Recovery Community Center

All Roads Recovery Community Center, the community-based recovery arm of JBRC, helps anyone struggling with addiction navigate their next steps on the journey to recovery. All Roads currently offers a wide variety of Recovery Groups, as well as one-on-one coaching with Certified Peer Recovery Specialists (CPRS). To learn more, visit allroadsrecovery.org, call 609-457-1080 or visit them on Facebook @AllRoadsRCC.

