Erdie Industries Promotes Roy Napoli to General Manager

Napoli has been with the company since 2020
LORAIN, Ohio (PRWEB) January 13, 2022
Erdie Industries, a manufacturer of custom and innovative shipping tubes and paper cores, announces the promotion of Roy Napoli to General Manager. Napoli joined the company in May 2020 as the production manager.
Before joining Erdie Industries, Napoli had an extensive manufacturing background in the packaging industry, including a management role at a leading manufacturer of end caps and plastic caps for mailing tubes.
Erdie Industries was founded in 1983 by John Stephen Erdie and his son, Jason Stephen Erdie. The company was built and continues to grow on a foundation of new products and ideas, carrying on the tradition of Jason's grandfather John Erdie, who worked for Pillsbury and created the familiar cardboard packaging tube. In 2007, the company patented the Twist-n-Pull® Mailing and Shipping Tube, and in 2013 the company received a second patent for the Tri-Hex® Mailing and Shipping Tube.
"It's exciting to be a part of an organization that is focused on creating value through innovation and service. At Erdie Industries, we're always looking to not only improve our existing products and services….. but to bring value to the marketplace with new products and ideas," Napoli said.
As the General Manager, Napoli will be responsible for analyzing productivity and designing/implementing programs to drive KPIs. He will also be testing, developing, and introducing new products.
"I spent several years working in other fields before moving back into manufacturing in a management role," Napoli reflects. "While directing operations, I gained valuable experience at all levels of administration and assisted customers with the development of new products. Those experiences have prepared me for my new role here at Erdie Industries."
Company president Jason Erdie says, "We're very excited to have Roy as a part of our company. He compliments our management team very well."
To learn more about Erdie Industries visit erdie.com.
