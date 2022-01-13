Baron Silver Stevens Named Amongst Fastest Growing Firms in Florida

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC was ranked 20th in the entire state in RIA Edge's fastest growing firms.
BOCA RATON, Fla. (PRWEB) January 13, 2022
RIA Edge just released their rankings for 2022's fastest growing firms in the industry, honoring 41 firms throughout the state of Florida. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC was ranked 20th in the entire state, marking an important acknowledgement for the firm's years of experience, proficiency, and focus on making a positive impact on their clients' lives.
The RIA Edge Rankings of the industry's fastest growing firms by state recognizes those firms that have experienced the largest increases in assets and clients since 2017 in their respective states.
The firms included in the regional rankings are RIAs with a concentration in financial planning and an emphasis on advising high-net-worth clientele. These firms are driving some of the most significant growth in the industry through a mix of M&A and organic growth strategies – and are ultimately re-inventing the delivery of financial advice. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC fits perfectly within that criteria, boasting a 73% 3-year growth rate with $571 million in assets under management.
-
Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC is a Boca Raton based boutique financial planning and wealth management firm. The dedicated and experienced team maintains a strong commitment to exceeding expectations. Every one of the team members is handpicked, compassionate, highly skilled, and dedicated to their clients' long-term success. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors, LLC is rooted in professional knowledge, integrity, and personalized service. For more information about the firm, please visit https://bssfa.com/.
