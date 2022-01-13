January 18 Grand Opening Celebration for Crimson Cup Coffee Shop in West Chester, Ohio Features $1 Drink Specials

On January 18, enjoy award-winning coffee and espresso drinks for just $1 at the grand opening of Crimson Cup West Chester. The shop is located inside the Beckett Ridge Branch of Telhio Credit Union, 8249 Market Place Drive in Hutzelman Square, West Chester, Ohio.

On Tuesday, January 18, Butler County coffee lovers can enjoy award-winning coffee drinks for just $1 at the Grand Opening of Crimson Cup Coffee Shop West Chester.

"We are excited to bring our award-winning coffee and focus on good to the Cincinnati metro area," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert. "To thank the West Chester community for their warm welcome, we are offering any regular size drink for just $1 at our Grand Opening.

"Between 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., we invite you to come inside for extended offerings at our brew bar, or enjoy java on the go through our drive-thru."

Crimson Cup West Chester operates inside Telhio Credit Union's new Beckett Ridge Branch, 8249 Market Place Drive in Hutzelman Square, West Chester, Ohio.

The West Chester location is the first Crimson Cup Coffee Shop in the Cincinnati metro area.

The shop features the Columbus roaster's full menu of hot, iced and frozen espresso drinks, including mochas, lattes and cappuccinos. Customers also can choose hot and iced tea, cold-brewed coffee, hot chocolate, fruit smoothies and other custom drinks.

"We consciously craft our award-winning coffee to brighten your day," Ubert said. "Good coffee for you, good for the communities we support."

The coffee has earned awards at national competitions including the Good Food Awards, Golden Bean North America, and Roast magazine's Roaster of the Year.

A brew bar with a Modbar pour-over module speeds preparation of hand-brewed, high-scoring craft coffees.

"We'll have an exceptional selection of craft coffees for you to try at our Grand Opening," said Coffeehouse Manager Hayley Forney. "Get out of the cold and warm up with your new favorite brew."

The bar also has a tap for dispensing Crimson Cup Nitro, a frothy cold-brewed coffee infused with nitrogen bubbles.

The shop features an indoor counter and seating, outdoor patio, and drive-thru service for coffee lovers on the go.

Crimson Cup West Chester is open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Customers can place mobile ordered through the Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea app, available for Apple and Android devices.

The West Chester location joins four other company-owned Crimson Cup Coffee Shops in Columbus and Tallmadge, Ohio. In 2020, the company also opened a flagship store, Crimson, in Easton Town Center, Columbus.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is celebrating 30 years of Coffee + Community. Since May 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced craft coffee for consumers and wholesale coffee customers. It is a 2020 Good Food Award winner, 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.

Crimson Cup also supports life-enriching projects through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, promoting the education, health, sustainability and economic growth of small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.

Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also operates several Crimson Cup Coffee Houses and a new Crimson retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

