Shop LC and Play.Works Collaborate to Bring the New Element of Gaming to the Shop LC Roku App

Fastest growing home shopping channel is Delivering Joy with an update to its Roku application

In partnership with Play.Works, Shop LC continues Delivering Joy by adding the fun and entertainment of gaming to their innovative Roku application.

ADD SHOP LC TO YOUR ROKU DEVICE

"We know that Shop LC app users love to watch Shop LC and we have learned that these viewers also like to spend time playing casual games, so we partnered with Play.Works, the world's leader in Connected TV Games, to create a new experience that combines these activities," said John McDevitt, VP of OTT platforms for Shop LC. "This innovative combination allows app users to Watch, Shop & Play in a single integrated experience."

The Shop LC app will allow people to have the enjoyment of playing a maze game while simultaneously watching Shop LC streamed live in HD. Viewers will now be able to keep up with the amazing deals on Shop LC while playing hundreds of levels of the Shop LC Maze game.

"Play.Works knows that casual games on the TV work, as we have seen an over 200% increase in year over year usage," said Jonathan Boltax, CEO of Play.Works. "Shop LC has the vision that Watching, Shopping & Playing is a natural extension for their viewers."

This combination of live shopping and gaming is unique to Shop LC, providing viewers the opportunity not only to watch and play, but also to simultaneously shop for great products. With just a few clicks of the Roku remote control viewers are able to purchase a treasure they just discovered on Shop LC and then be back to playing the Maze game in just a few seconds.

About Shop LC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit http://www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.

About Play.Works

Connected TV has arrived and games on Connected TV are powered by Play.Works. Play.Works is the leading games platform distributed through connected devices. Founded by interactive television pioneer Jonathan Boltax, Play.Works boasts the largest games OTT game catalog in the world with over 400+ titles. Play.Works also leverages their proprietary connected device development framework that allows for rapid development across multiple Connected TV platforms to publish and distribute over 100 AVOD apps. Play.Works games and AVOD apps can be found on world leading players such as Comcast, SKY, Roku, Vizio, LG, Samsung and more with a combined reach of over 250M homes.

For more details visit http://www.play.works

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/shop_lc_and_play_works_collaborate_to_bring_the_new_element_of_gaming_to_the_shop_lc_roku_app/prweb18434704.htm