Kajeet Announces Launch of 2022 Homework Gap Grant Program for K-12 Schools and Districts, Colleges and Universities, and Public Libraries

The funding opportunity will allow educational institutions and public libraries to connect students to safe, reliable internet outside of the classroom

Kajeet®, a leading provider of IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 customers, today announced the launch of its 2022 Homework Gap Grant Program. This funding opportunity will allow K-12 schools and districts, colleges and universities, and public libraries to connect students to safe, reliable internet outside of the classroom.

"At Kajeet, we believe internet access is a basic human right and are fully committed to efforts aimed at closing the digital divide," said Daniel J. W. Neal, chairman, CEO and founder of Kajeet. "Providing a more equitable future for students everywhere is a top priority at Kajeet and we are thrilled to once again offer a grant opportunity that will help schools and libraries provide critical resources."

An estimated 12 million students in the U.S. and Canada lack home broadband access, putting a staggering number of school-aged children at a serious learning disadvantage. The 2022 Homework Gap Grant Program is part of Kajeet's mission to provide students opportunities to access online educational resources anytime, anywhere.

For a decade, Kajeet has been working with education and community leaders to close the digital divide for students, known as the "Homework Gap." Each grant recipient will receive up to $25,000 worth of Kajeet Education Broadband Solutions, including unlimited student data plans, access to Kajeet Sentinel® platform and devices like, WiFi hotspots, school bus WiFi, routers and LTE-embedded Chromebooks, laptops, and tablets.

The call for entries for Kajeet's 2022 Homework Gap Grant Program is now open! Qualifying organizations have until March 11, 2022, to apply. Winners will be announced in May. Eligible applicants include all K-12 school districts (public, private, charter, and tribal), colleges and universities, and public libraries in the U.S. and Canada.

To learn more about the program or to submit an application, visit https://www.kajeet.net/digitalinclusion.

About Kajeet

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Whether to enable digital access that ensures student success, empower companies to connect and control devices in the field, or offer support and a platform to launch a complex mobile solution, Kajeet is trusted by many to make powerful and flexible wireless solutions easy. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally in 173 other countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 40 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow us on Twitter at @Kajeet.

