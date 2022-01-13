HeroZona, Sons of American Legion Honor Martin Luther King Jr. with Community Celebration

Local Leaders Come Together to Discuss Legacy and Civil Rights in Arizona

The HeroZona Foundation, Sons of the American Legion and Travis L. Williams Post 65's "Play It Forward for the Arts" program are excited to announce a community celebration on Monday, Jan. 17, from 3 to 4 p.m. to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The event will be hosted at the Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65 (1624 E. Broadway Rd.) in Phoenix. The event is a continuation of First Institutional Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Warren H. Stewart Sr.'s MLK day challenge to lift, lower, smooth and straighten the 85040 zip code.

Event speakers include National Newspaper Publishers Association: Black Press of America President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Terry E. Mackey, The Art Hamilton Group Founder Art Hamilton and Phoenix Suns Minority Partner and Arizona Cardinal Larry Fitzgerald.

"At a time when our nation and world appear to be divided on multiple issues, the dream and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. about the oneness of all humanity into a global beloved community is a very relevant goal to strive to attain today", said Dr. Chavis.

The event will be moderated by Millionaire Mastermind Academy Founder Dr. Velma Trayham. Special guests include U.S. Representative for District 7 Ruben Gallego, City of Phoenix District 8 Vice Mayor Carlos Garcia, and Phoenix Suns President and CEO, Jason Rowley.

"It's always a great honor for us to host this celebration in remembrance of the great civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.," says U.S. Army Desert Storm Veteran and HeroZona Foundation Co-Founder, Alan "AP" Powell. "This event allows our community to pay tribute to the incredible strides Dr. King made for our country and discuss how we can continue his legacy."

The event is supported in part by APS, Phoenix Suns, 101.1 The Bounce, Mega 104.3, Loyalty Restaurant & Lounge, Nissan and more.

"Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 's message of equality and social justice for all transcends race, ethnicity, gender, religion and the generations that have come since his passing," said Phoenix Suns President & CEO Jason Rowley. "Very few leaders in American history have impacted our society in such a profound and lasting way. It is our duty and obligation to honor his memory by striving daily to live up to the ideals of his legacy."

The foundation has launched a variety of community programs including The Bridge Forum ‘Time for Change' Summits, which bring leaders from across the country together to discuss racial inequality, police relations, veterans' issue, mental health and more. Other initiatives include Phoenix Tools 4 School, Holiday Bike Giveaways, MLK Celebrating the Dream, Veterans Reach to Teach and the HeroZona Forgotten Heroes Breakfast.

For more information about the foundation's community program partnerships visit herozona.org or follow on Facebook.com/HeroZonaOrg.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/herozona_sons_of_american_legion_honor_martin_luther_king_jr_with_community_celebration/prweb18434765.htm