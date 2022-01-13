Link Labs Wins 2021 IoT Evolution Excellence Award Presented by TMC and Crossfire Media

Link Labs commercial IoT tracking device, AirFinder SuperTag, is recognized by IoT Evolution World for excellence in innovation

Link Labs, a leading provider of an end-to-end IoT platform for locating, managing and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets anywhere at any time, announced today that AirFinder SuperTag has received a 2021 IoT Excellence Award presented by TMC and Crossfire Media. This is now the fourth award won by AirFinder SuperTag over the past year after previously winning the 2021 Best New Business Technology Product for Supply Chain Management, the 2021 People's Choice Stevie Award for Favorite New Tech Product for Supply Chain Management by the American Business Awards, as well as the 2022 BIG Innovation Award presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

"We are honored that the innovations created by our talented team continue to be recognized in the IoT industry," said Bob Proctor, CEO at Link Labs. "AirFinder SuperTag is a truly innovative solution and is delivering the next revolution to the IoT asset tracking landscape."

The 2021 IoT Evolution IoT Excellence Award honors innovative products that support the availability of information being deduced, inferred and directly gathered from sensors, systems and anything else supporting better business and personal decisions. AirFinder SuperTag changes the IoT asset tracking game by merging the best indoor position technology with the newest outdoor location technology into a single compact, long-lasting device for seamless asset intelligence at an affordable cost to meet critical business needs effectively.

AirFinder SuperTag is an asset tracking and monitoring device that blends four technologies to provide continuous, end-to-end visibility of assets in both indoor and outdoor environments. By utilizing technologies such as GPS/GNSS, WiFi location lookup, Cell ID and Link Labs' AirFinder Indoor Positioning Network, AirFinder SuperTag seamlessly transitions from one technology to another and allows for flexible configurations based on unique requirements of each specific application.

"It is my pleasure to recognize AirFinder SuperTag with an IoT Excellence Award for its excellence in innovation," said Carl Ford, CEO & Community Developer, Crossfire Media. "As a leader in this rapidly evolving industry, I look forward to seeing Link Labs' future successes."

Recognizing solutions and companies powering the Internet of Things, the IoT Excellence Awards honors executions that drive the success of the IoT and will bring it into the future of the industry.

About Link Labs

Link Labs provides the industry's most complete, end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets. With more than 20 patented technologies, its flagship platform, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage business assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between. Link Labs is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions and is based in Annapolis, Md. The company was founded in 2014 by a group of veteran engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, who had worked together on a variety of projects for the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Intelligence Community and the telecommunications industry. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/link_labs_wins_2021_iot_evolution_excellence_award_presented_by_tmc_and_crossfire_media/prweb18433959.htm