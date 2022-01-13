Shipfusion Named a Multichannel Merchant Top 3PL for 2022

Shipfusion has been named a Multichannel Merchant Top Third Party Logistics provider for 2022.

"We are honored to have been selected as a top 3PL by Multichannel Merchant. Shipfusion's mission is to combine innovative technology with operational expertise in order to serve our growing eCommerce merchants best," Brandon Luft, CEO & Co-founder at Shipfusion. "Being recognized along with other industry-leading providers indicates that we are heading in the right direction, which only motivates us to further improve and grow our services."

3PLs have seen significant growth in recent years as the massive shift to eCommerce and DTC fuels significant demand for outsourced fulfillment and logistics.

"If you're looking for experienced, qualified 3PL partners as you deal with growth in your online business, lacking the internal resources or expertise to scale your operations, this listing is for you," said Mike O'Brien, Senior Content Manager of Multichannel Merchant. "Shipfusion has been selected based on its industry experience, services offered, performance and range of capabilities."

The company profiles in the MCM Top 3PL directory include vital information to help merchants in the selection process, including key services, offered average annual client order volume, top three merchandise categories handled, facility locations and more. It also breaks out the percentage of the continental US covered based on days in transit to end customers, a critical differentiator for merchants.

About Shipfusion:

Shipfusion gives brands the best real-time technology for building a successful e-commerce operation. They store, manage and track inventory at their fully operated temperature-controlled warehouses across the US and Canada. Along with fulfillment solutions, Shipfusion offers a wide range of services, including freight, insurance and customer return management.

