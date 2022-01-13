Emma – The Sleep Company will debut its new innovative Emma Motion Smart mattress at World Market in Las Vegas

Emma – The Sleep Company will kick off 2022 with a preview of its innovative Emma Motion mattress at the World Market in Las Vegas this month, as it continues its quest to revolutionize sleep.

Developed collaboratively between Emma's industry-leading research and development team, product success team and its technology partners, the Emma Motion combines smart technology and world class engineering to deliver a product that meets the needs of both the retailer and the consumer.

"My team and I have a strong understanding of this space and what it will take to win in this category", stated Scott Smalling, Chief Commercial and Innovation Director at Emma – The Sleep Company. "Our research and development team, which includes our dedicated sleep research team led by Dr Verena Senn, are dedicated to creating innovative products like the Emma Motion mattress with the aim of making a positive impact on people's lives by enhancing their sleep. The Emma Motion itself includes innovative, game-changing features and best in class comfort materials when compared to a traditional "air mattress" and what's more, it's competitively priced too," continued Smalling.

The Emma Motion is the first active mattress within Emma's product assortment, ensuring optimal body support and spinal alignment throughout the night. It features three zones of independent support per side – the shoulder, lumbar and hip – which will respond via real time automatic setting. Each zone can also be adjusted manually via the Emma Motion App to optimize a user's experience and personal needs. Dual control units also allow users to operate each side of the bed quietly, gently, and simultaneously, ensuring sleep is not disturbed for anyone else in the bed.

The Emma Motion mattress will also be topped off with Emma's exclusive Titanium Fiber with Graphite memory foam which dissipates excess body heat and quickly brings the body to the ideal temperature, ensuring a comfortable night's sleep.

Furthermore, the Emma Motion features polyurethane constructed air chambers with RF welded seams for durability and long life, is roll packable, which makes it easier to transport to the consumer's home and comes with a full 10-year warranty.

Vincent Passanisi, Emma's Executive Vice President of Sales in the US, believes this is just what the retail market is lacking. "Smart technology, at competitive pricing that makes it available to more customers coming through the retailer's door, allowing the retailer to increase their AUSP, while having a wider offering of sleep categories than ever before."

Emma's Co-Founder and CEO Manuel Muller added: "Both Dr Dennis Schmoltzi, my fellow Co-Founder, and I are very excited about attending our US debut at World Market later this month and about the team we are assembling in the US. There are significant opportunities in the US market for us and we believe our success here, through product innovation and world-class engineering, will really help us with our goal of becoming the world's leader in sleep."

Emma is also introducing 3 new lines of mattresses each with 3 models; an All Foam, Hybrid and Emma's cutting edge and patented SHIFT technology which is a first in the industry. The ACT (Active Cooling Technology) line will be highlighted by a graphite memory foam, The Titanium Cool™ line will be highlighted by Emma's exclusive and patented Titanium Fiber with Graphite memory foam and lastly the Inspiration line will be highlighted by a new and patented Bio-Cool memory foam.

Emma's new collections will be showcased in the Specialty Sleep Association Pavilion in building C-1565 at World Market later this month.

Please contact Vincent Passanisi at vincent.passanisi@emma-sleep.com to schedule an appointment.

For more information, contact media@emma-sleep.com.

About Emma – The Sleep Company (Emma Sleep GmbH):

Emma – The Sleep Company is a founder-managed company and with 1.5 million mattresses sold in 2020 the world's leading Direct-to-consumer sleep brand. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi and Manuel Mueller, the sleep innovation company has teams working across the world, with offices in Frankfurt (Germany), Manila (Philippines), Lisbon (Portugal), Mexico City (Mexico), and Shanghai (China). In 2020, the company achieved a turnover of EUR 405 million (USD 494.7 million), a growth rate of 170% from the previous year. On July 1, 2020, Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH group acquired 50.1 percent of Emma – The Sleep Company.

The flagship product is the Emma® bed-in-a-box, which is currently available in 30+ countries. The mattress is sold directly to consumers offering a diversified customer experience that includes several digital touchpoints as well as about 3,000 stores. The successful omnichannel strategy has been enabled by partnerships with several retailers.

Emma's research and development team are leaders in sleep technology. The team of over 30 people develops innovative products that make a positive impact on people's lives by enhancing their sleep. To scale the business and innovate as fast as possible, Emma's 800+ team members are constantly creating and implementing new concepts to optimize everything from their global supply chains to marketing and sales. The company keeps its sharp competitive edge by staying agile, discovering pragmatic solutions to challenges, and maintaining a digital mindset. The team celebrates and encourages diversity in all areas: diversity of thought, character, ideas, and background.

For more information about Emma- The Sleep Company, please visit team.emma-sleep.com/press

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/emma_the_sleep_company_will_debut_its_new_innovative_emma_motion_smart_mattress_at_world_market_in_las_vegas/prweb18431995.htm