GSI Exchange Announces Sale of Limited Release 1oz Texas Mint Silver Round Coin

GSI Exchange, a top-rated coin, precious metals and numismatics dealer, today announced the sale of the highly anticipated, limited edition 2021 1oz Texas Mint Silver Round. This is the ninth issue of the Texas Mint Silver Round and the second in the Revolution Series design collection. It also features an all-new reverse design celebrating the Alamo.

Although silver is down 11% year-over-year, many experts believe silver is undervalued and represents a superior investment at this time.

The Texas Mint Silver Round Series is comprised of four designs that honor the Texas Revolution of 1835-1836. This new series from the Texas Mint collection offers four distinctive reverse designs depicting pivotal moments from the movement that separated Texas from Mexico and established the Republic of Texas. The 2020 Silver Round captured the first shots of the war from the Battle of Gonzales.

The new 2021 1 oz Texas Mint Silver Rounds - the second design in the series - captures the pivotal Alamo battle. The reverse field features the hand-to-hand combat of the Battle of the Alamo. The obverse showcases the enduring symbol of the series: the outline of the Great State of Texas with the well-known Lone Star superimposed over the center of the state. The round's mintage year is engraved in the bottom left. The coin contains 1 Troy oz of .9999 pure silver which is engraved across the top of the round. Lastly, the trademarked silhouette of the Texas mint, their official mark, is visible on the right.

"We are excited about being able to offer the second installment of the Texas Revolution series at our lowest direct to consumer prices for this unique commemorative asset. With so much political and economic uncertainty, silver should be part of any well-diversified investment strategy," said Anthony Allen Anderson, Senior Partner at GSI Exchange. "Clients are increasingly seeking investment in precious metal assets as they are a great hedge against inflation."

The 2021 1 oz. Texas Mint Silver Rounds are in Brilliant Uncirculated condition and come with individual or multiple packaging options. All individual rounds ship in a plastic flip. Multiples are available in bulks of 25, 250, and 500. Multiples of 25 come in tubes, multiples of 250 in mini-Monster Boxes, and multiples of 500 in Monster Boxes. The boxes contain either 10 or 20 tubes of 25 rounds each.

The expected limited availability, unique portrayal of a Major Event in history, and strong collector demand for these limited-edition coins are all factors that can contribute to price appreciation significantly higher than the intrinsic value of the metal.

"By offering these one-of-a-kind coins, we are looking to solidify our industry-leading reputation for outstanding customer service and support," adds Anderson.

The Texas Silver Round is also IRA eligible. Though the Alamo was lost, the battle cry "Remember the Alamo!" lives on among the Texan faithful and the coin is certain to win the hearts of collectors and silver investors all over the world.

About GSI Exchange

Founded by industry veterans, GSI Exchange is a leading national coin and precious metals company specializing in wholesale precious metals and numismatics trading as well as direct sales to the general public. The GSI Exchange management team has over 75 years of combined market experience and relationships with most of the biggest suppliers around the world.

With experience successfully placing more than $1 billion in numismatic and premium precious metals transactions around the world, GSI Exchange offers its clientele a full range of customized precious metals portfolios and physical precious metals Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs).

GSI Exchange has an almost unlimited inventory of the highest-quality silver, gold, palladium, and platinum coins at the most competitive prices.

For more information, visit https://gsiexchange.com/ or call 1.800.474.9159.

