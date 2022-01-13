ORPALIS comprehensive PDF and image processing suite of SDK for desktop, Web, and Cloud development now include 2D MaxiCode barcode reading and writing features for more than a hundred file formats.

MaxiCode barcodes

The MaxiCode symbology is primarily used in the US postal and shipment industry. It includes all information related to shipping, such as the address, tracking number, invoice information, service class, and more.

MaxiCode and other barcoding support in ORPALIS Imaging solutions

MaxiCode barcode reading and writing features are available in the ORPALIS SDKs:



GdPicture.NET Enterprise-grade intelligent PDF and document processing SDKs for desktop development,

DocuVieware HTML5 Viewer and Document Management Kit for Web development,

PassportPDF Rest APIs.

Support for 2D MaxiCode barcodes will be shortly available in the end-user products and solutions of the company, including the productivity apps, Microsoft SharePoint solution, and Microsoft Power Automate Solutions.

ORPALIS SDKs and end-user solutions also include reading and writing support for:



1D linear barcodes

2D barcode symbologies: DataMatrix, Qr-Code and Micro Qr-Code, PDF417, Aztec Code.

About ORPALIS

ORPALIS is an editor of imaging software, PDF processing, and large-scale document flow management for professionals and individuals.

In 2021, ORPALIS acquired the UK-based company Aquaforest, experts in searchable PDFs and document automation.

Contact

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/orpalis_imaging_releases_reading_and_writing_support_for_2d_maxicode_in_its_barcode_sdk/prweb18432184.htm