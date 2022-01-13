Steele Honda Welcomes the 2022 Honda Odyssey to Its Showroom in St. John's

Customers looking for comfortable minivans can now buy the new 2022 Honda Odyssey at the local Steele Honda dealership.
ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland (PRWEB) January 13, 2022
Customers interested in purchasing the 2022 Honda Odyssey can now visit the Steele Honda dealership to buy the vehicle at a selling price of $56,775. The car has a 3.5L V6 gas engine with a power of 280 hp at 6,000 rpm and a torque of 262 lb.-ft. at 4,700 rpm. The front-wheel drive is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and has a rack-pinion steering wheel with a turning diameter of 36.7-ft.
Paired with 19-inch aluminum wheels, the 2022 Honda Odyssey has a fuel tank capacity of 19.5 gallons and has a mileage of 19/22/28 mpg city/highway/combined. The vehicle also features a driving range of 370.5 miles and 546 miles in the city and on the highway.
In terms of exterior color options, the 2022 Honda Odyssey is available in standard color options, including Crystal Black Pearl, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Modern Steel Metallic. The interior comes in beige, black, gray, and mocha color options with leather trim.
Honda also offers the 2022 Odyssey in Pacific Pewter Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Radiant Red Metallic II. Safety features in the 2022 Honda Odyssey include traction and stability control, a blind spot monitor, brake assist, tire pressure monitor, ABS, and rear parking aid.
Customers interested in purchasing the 2022 Honda Odyssey can schedule a test drive at the dealership or drive by the dealership at 547 Kenmount Road. Buyers can also contact the dealership at 709-579-1999 or visit http://www.steelehonda.com for more information.
