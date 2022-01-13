ENGEO announces new flood control and erosion solutions to mitigate disaster impacts

Products enhance comprehensive disaster recovery services offered by ENGEO
ENGEO has incorporated the latest innovative set of products, Muscle Wall and SOX Erosion Solutions, into a wide range of expanding environmental challenges such as flooding, sea level rise and post-fire erosion. The most comprehensive geoscience engineering firm in the world utilizes these products to augment disaster recovery services that it provides to cities, counties, homeowner's associations, geologic hazard abatement districts (GHADs) and individual residences.
"The strategic use of Muscle Wall and the family of SOX Erosion Solutions products, combined with ENGEO's comprehensive geotechnical expertise, can help mitigate the impact of wildfires, flooding and erosion for the clients and communities we serve," said Uri Eliahu, ENGEO's president and CEO.
Muscle Wall
- Muscle Wall is a portable barrier used to contain or divert water. Applications include: flood control, stormwater management, containment, erosion control and levee raising.
- Muscle Wall is designed as a rapid deployment system for emergencies, but can also be utilized long-term.
SOX Erosion Solutions
- SOX designs, manufactures and distributes patented bioengineered erosion control systems that halt shoreline and hillside erosion while promoting vegetation.
- SOXfence® is often used on projects with steep slopes and erodible soils to reduce water encroachment, retain sediments and serve as a containment barrier.
In recent years, wildfires have burned through millions of acres in the Western United States and destroyed stabilizing vegetation. This creates the potential for destructive mudflows. After the devastating 2020 Creek Fire that burned through the Sierra Nevada near Yosemite National Park, ENGEO helped install SOXfence to reduce post-fire erosion. Also, following shoreline erosion and wave attack along a stretch of beach near Dana Point in Southern California, ENGEO evaluated the use of Muscle Wall and DuneSOX to protect homes against coastal flooding.
ENGEO celebrated its 50th anniversary last year with milestones that include a 143% employee increase over the past 10 years. The geoscience engineering firm has worked on a wide range of public and private projects that range from GHADs, transportation, disaster response, schools, major sporting venues, housing developments and museums, among an extensive array of other projects.
ABOUT ENGEO
Founded in 1971, ENGEO has helped companies and public agencies manage their project development risk, drive down construction costs, and improve schedules. ENGEO is an employee-owned firm of approximately 350 geotechnical and civil engineers, geologists, hydrologists, water resources engineers and other specialists. The company serves a diverse range of public and private clients on projects in transportation, infrastructure, water resources, geologic hazard abatement, flood control, disaster recovery, energy and residential and mixed-use communities. ENGEO has offices located in California, Nevada, Washington, Guam, New Zealand and Australia and has been consistently recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in the Nation by Fortune and the Great Place to Work Institute, and as a Top Workplace in the Bay Area by San Francisco Business Times and Bay Area News Group.
