Liquid Mobile IV Opens in Kansas City Metro

Liquid Mobile IV Launches On-demand Mobile IV Hydration Services Across 9 Counties, in Kansas and Missouri

Overland Park, KS, January 13, 2022 – Liquid Mobile IV, a rapidly growing on-demand, mobile IV hydration service, opens in Kansas and Missouri. Liquid Mobile IV is focused on advancing the health of the community by delivering IV hydration and nutrition therapy in the comfort and safety of the customer's own home, office or preferred location. Whether the individual has a cold, flu, nausea or migraine in need of quick relief, or focused on wellness through weight management, anti-aging, mental clarity, Liquid Mobile IV's tested formularies are used to continuously assist with improving an individual's health and wellness. The clinical team that includes a physician, nurse practitioners and nurses work together to ensure that our service can typically be at the customer's doorstep within 2-hours upon request.

Liquid Mobile IV's vison was founded by Scott Colangelo – Chairman of Prime Capital. Additional founders include Paul Kushnir and Mike Kushnir – Sprint's largest dealer in 2020 and former owners of uBreakiFix Phone Medic, and Christine Ricci, CEO, RN and former owner of uBreakiFix Phone Medic.

Mr. Colangelo, Liquid Mobile IV Managing Partner, has always been immersed in health and wellness initiatives. His vision for Liquid Mobile IV hydration therapy is to leverage proven therapies to assist with anti-aging, wellness and overall health, in addition to COVID testing and helping communities with a faster recovery from more emergent ailments such as nausea, vomiting, migraines, and PMS. "As communities become more wellness focused and expect services to be delivered on-demand, it became evident how impactful IV hydration can be if delivered by seasoned nurses, when the customer needs it, where the customer wants it," stated Mr. Colangelo.

Liquid Mobile IV is a clinically led organization, starting with their physician, Dr. Laura Purdy. She has served as a physician in the US Army for 14 years and has worked in both outpatient and inpatient settings providing care for all ages. Additionally, Dr. Purdy has held several physician leadership positions in the healthcare industry and continues to be on the forefront of healthcare trends. "As a clinically-led organization, it starts with having a fanatically disciplined physician that is ultra-focused on the health and wellness of the customers, and strong, collaborative partnerships with the healthcare community," stated Christine Ricci, RN, CEO, Managing Partner. "Coupled with a team of nearly 30 very seasoned nurses, practitioner and physician, the clinical depth of expertise is unprecedented."

Building on that depth of clinical expertise, it is Liquid Mobile IV's commitment to only partner with pharmaceutical companies that provide state of the art, FDA 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing and 503A pharmacies that provide access to high-quality age-management, wellness focused, nutritional medications. "Our pharmacies specialize in IV nutrition and have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars testing the formularies," stated Mike Kushnir, Founder, Managing Partner. "Also, it is our priority to work hand-in-hand with physicians, clinicians and healthcare entities within our community, to ensure consistency of care."

"Our goal is to be the leader in IV hydration therapy nationwide, building and leveraging best-in class healthcare standards and protocols to ensure the safe delivery of IV hydration," stated Paul Kushnir, Founder, Managing Partner. For more information and to view a service menu, visit http://www.LiquidMobileIV.com.

About Liquid Mobile IV

Founded in December of 2021, Liquid Mobile IV specializes in IV hydration therapy, ranging from anti-aging, weight management, nausea & vomiting, cold & flu, performance & recovery, migraine, Myers Cocktail, hangover and many more. Whether you are looking for assistance with slowing down the aging process, recovering from a cold, improving your general hydration levels, or preparing and recovering from an athletic event, Liquid Mobile IV can assist. For more information, visit http://www.LiquidMobileIV.com

