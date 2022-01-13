Lauren Golding, MD, to Serve as Chief Medical Officer of Strategic Radiology PSO

Lauren Golding, MD, has been named Chief Medical Officer of the Strategic Radiology–Patient Safety Organization (SR-PSO) for the national coalition of privately owned independent radiology practices. As SR-PSO CMO, Dr. Golding will lead the coalition's strategic initiatives to promote clinical collaboration and continuous clinical quality improvement, including intra-practice image exchange, blinded peer improvement, and shared clinical best practices.

Dr. Golding is a private practice radiologist who has earned a national reputation for her work in health policy and reimbursement with ACR. She is subspecialized in pediatric radiology and breast imaging and serves as CEO of member practice Triad Radiology Associates (TRA), a 51-radiologist group based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

"I am excited to assume this new role as CMO for the SR-PSO," said Dr. Golding. "The opportunity to collaborate on a national scale with other excellent independent groups has the potential to improve the quality and value of radiological services for all of the patients and partners we serve."

Dr. Golding serves as Chair of the ACR MACRA and Reimbursement Committees and also sits on the Board of Chancellors as the Chair of the Ultrasound Commission. She represents radiology on behalf of the ACR as Relative Value Scale Update Committee (RUC) Advisor to the American Medical Association.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Golding serve as Chief Medical Officer of the SR-PSO," said Scott Bundy, MD, CEO and Chair, Strategic Radiology. "Dr. Golding is an extraordinarily talented subspecialty-trained radiologist leader, rapidly ascending on the national landscape. Her knowledge and experience combined with her passion and skillset are the ideal ingredients for energizing our collaborative membership on quality initiatives on a national scale."

Dr. Golding will work closely with Lisa Mead, RN, CPHQ, CHPC, Executive Director of the SR-PSO, which provides a protected environment for SR practices to engage in data sharing for the purpose of patient safety and quality improvement. In addition to filling the leadership roles of SR-PSO CMO and practice CEO, Dr. Golding serves as Inpatient Medical Director for TRA hospital partner Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

About Strategic Radiology

Strategic Radiology is a coalition of privately owned, independent, radiology practices with a national footprint, representing 1300+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. Strategic Radiology engages in quarterly membership and board meetings, including an annual education and leadership summit and bi-annual meetings of the SR–Patient Safety Organization (PSO), the nation's first radiology-specific PSO listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. SR also provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program and strategic partnerships. To learn more, visit

http://www.StrategicRadiology.org and follow SR on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

SR Members:



ARA Health Specialists; Asheville, NC

Casper Medical Imaging and Outpatient Radiology; Casper, WY

Central Illinois Radiological Associates; Peoria, IL

Chesapeake Medical Imaging; Annapolis, MD

Delaney Radiology; Wilmington, NC

Diagnostic Imaging Northwest; Portland, OR

Gaston Radiology; Gastonia, NC

The Hill Medical Corporation; Pasadena, CA

Huron Valley Radiology; Ann Arbor, MI

Mecklenburg Radiology Associates; Charlotte, NC

Medical Center Radiology Group; Orlando, FL

Mountain Medical Physician Specialists; Salt Lake City, UT

Naugatuck Valley Radiological Associates; Waterbury, CT

Northwest Radiology; Indianapolis, IN

Quantum Radiology; Atlanta, GA

Radiologic Medical Services; Iowa City, IA

Radiology Associates; Jeffersonville, IN

Radiology Associates; Corpus Christi, TX

Radiology Associates of Macon; Macon, GA

Radiology Associates of Nevada; Las Vegas, NV

Radiology Associates of North Texas; Dallas/Fort Worth, TX

Radiology Associates of Richmond; Richmond, VA

Radiology Associates of Tallahassee; Tallahassee, FL

Rome Radiology Group; Rome, GA

Southeast Radiology, Ltd.; Glen Mills, PA

Tower Imaging Medical Group; Santa Monica, CA

Triad Radiology Associates; Winston-Salem, NC

United Imaging Consultants; Mission, KS

X-Ray Consultants; South Bend, IN

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/lauren_golding_md_to_serve_as_chief_medical_officer_of_strategic_radiology_pso/prweb18431983.htm