Stratus Building Solutions Welcomes New President at a Time of Growth

Franchising Veteran Eager to Lead Green Commercial Cleaning and Janitorial Franchise
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) January 12, 2022
Stratus Building Solutions, the nation's leading green commercial cleaning and janitorial services franchise, is excited to announce Doug Flaig as its new president. Flaig will work alongside the executive team as the company strives to expand its influence and international footprint.
Flaig brings a vast franchising background to the Southern California-based brand. He started his career with 7-Eleven, where he spent seven years. He eventually moved on to leadership roles with Dunkin' Brands, Burger King, and Wetzel's Pretzels. Flaig also spent time working as a consultant and joins the Stratus family after serving as the Chief Operating Officer of Safe Facility Services.
"I was immediately attracted to this role because I truly believe in the strength of the Stratus Building Solutions business model," said Doug Flaig, President of Stratus Building Solutions. "I've seen a lot of different franchise models, and what Stratus offers is top-notch. This is a brand that has everything it needs to take the next step in its growth."
Flaig, who assumed the role at the start of the new year, is a Southern California native and has spent most of his career in the state. He is the father of five children, three in their 20s, a 19-year-old, and a 13-year-old.
"To be able to stay right here in Los Angeles and take on this role is an exciting opportunity," Flaig said. "I am ready to work with the corporate team to support our franchise owners in every way possible. My time in franchising has shown me how crucial it is to have great communication with franchisees, and I am looking forward to traveling to meet many of our owners over the coming months."
"Doug is a great fit for our leadership team and brings fresh ideas," said Afshin Cangarlu, CEO of Stratus Building Solutions. "We will definitely look to him to find ways to implement and advance many of the goals we've been setting over the past decade."
Stratus Building Solutions is an industry-leading franchise in green commercial cleaning that uses state-of-the-art cleaning equipment, sustainable processes, and biodegradable and non-toxic branded cleaning chemicals. This month, the company received its highest ranking in 13 years on Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 list, coming in at number 32.
For more information on Stratus Building Solutions, visit http://www.stratusclean.com.
About Stratus Building Solutions
Stratus Building Solutions is an international franchise company in the commercial cleaning industry, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Stratus was developed to provide environmentally friendly commercial cleaning services driven by dedicated, entrepreneurial, small-business owners and regional support offices. Stratus has over 2,500 unit-franchisees in 60 major cities across the United States and Canada. Stratus is setting new standards in the building services and maintenance franchise industry by being the first to offer green janitorial products with their proprietary Green Seal Certified line of cleaning chemicals. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.stratusclean.com/.
